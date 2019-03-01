Sunraysia growers carry grape news overseas

SUNRAYSIA growers traveled to Vietnam this week to strengthen trade ties through table grapes.



Three growers will join representatives from the Australian Table Grape Associ­ation and an Austrade delegation in Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City to spruik premium grape products.

Hosted under the Hort Innovation "Taste Australia" banner, the upcoming trade marketing activity aims to cement existing trade relations and develop new partnerships.

As the Australian table grape export season commences, Australian growers head to Vietnam to boost trade relations.

The Sunraysia region is responsible for about 99 per cent of table grape exports.



Hort Innovation acting trade lead, Dianne Phan, said Vietnam was currently the seventh largest importer of Australian table grapes.

“Vietnam is a key exporting country for Australia, and the Australian table grape industry has worked hard to educate and promote Australian grapes to Vietnamese consumers,” she said.

“Over the past four years, Australian table grape exports have grown 73pc, demonstrating the increasing demand for our high quality and premium produce.

“Moving forward, we expect that we will be able to produce more of the grapes that Vietnamese consumers love.”

As an industry, we are seeing year on year growth in table grape exports and this is a very pleasing outcome for growers. - Jeff Scott, CEO, Australian Table Grapes Association

Australian Table Grapes Association chief executive officer, Jeff Scott, said several new varieties were coming into production for export this year such as; Sweet Nectar, Sweet Sapphire, Pristine Seedless, Long Crimson, Cotton Candy and Melody Seedless to name a few.

“Many growers have planted new varieties in large numbers under commercial licences and have commenced exporting,” he said.

“If any variety proves successful or demand is high from importing countries, additional plantings will take place to satisfy demand.”

Mr Scott said Thompson Seedless and Crimson Seedless were still expected to be Australia's main export varieties.

“As an industry, we are seeing year on year growth in table grape exports and this is a very pleasing outcome for growers,” Mr Scott said.

Mr Scott will present an industry update during the trade activities in Vietnam providing key partners with a seasonal overview of the 2019 crop forecast and the 5 to 10-year crop yield predictions.

He will also provide more information about the systems Australian industry have in place to continually maintain Australia’s clean, green and safe reputation.

