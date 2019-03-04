Colanya: All grassed up | Video

PAT and Sue Hegarty’s well grassed Western Queensland property Colanya is generating plenty of interest in the run up to its auction on April 3.

Located north west of Longreach, the versatile sheep and cattle property received 250mm of rain in February and boasts an excellent body of feed.

The 13,104 hectare (32,380 acre) property comprises of 2789ha freehold country and a 10,315ha grazing homestead perpetual lease.

Colanya is described as nicely shaded Mitchell grass downs with areas of coolibah and buffel grassed creeks that feed from nearby range country in neighbouring properties.



Soil types range from heavier downs to sweet pebbly country, which responds well. The Hegartys have also been very diligent over the years to ensure the property is free of woody weeds.

There are 22 paddocks serviced by an extensive laneway system.

The comfortable four bedroom, two bathroom homestead features a tennis court, and is set in a tidy garden with a large lawn.

Colanya has 10 dams and two bores. Five of the dams were desilted recently and are all full of water. All of the dams are fenced and equipped with mills and solar pumps.



Watering points have been strategically placed meaning cattle or sheep only have to walk 1-2km between points.

The comfortable four bedroom, two bathroom homestead was constructed in 1963.



Colanya has areas of coolibah and buffel grassed creeks that feed from nearby range country in neighbouring properties.

There is also a two bedroom cottage, shearers quarters, sheep and cattle yards, and an a number of outbuildings including a workshop, machinery shed, hay shed, a six-stand shearing shed, molasses storage, a cotton seed bunker, and four grain silos.



Colanya will be auctioned by Colliers International in Brisbane on April 3.



Contact Ben Forrest, 0427 580 000, or Bram Pollack, 0428 467 030, Colliers International.

