Rabbit virus program wins top biosecurity award Rabbit captured on remote camera eating RHDV1 K5 infected carrots post virus release in 2017 - image supplied by WA Government

Researchers show community participants how to take a tissue sample from a dead rabbit for analysis - image by Peter West

Centre for Invasive Species Solutions board directors, staff, project leaders and and collaborators pictured with the Minister for Agriculture after winning the Australian Biosecurity Award - Industry category, at the awards ceremony in Canberra last night (L-R: Lyn O'Connell, Department of Agriculture; Johann Schroder, MLA; Emma Sawyers, NSW DPI; Murray Rankin, CISS, the Hon. David Littleproud Minister for Agriculture; Tarnya Cox, NSW DPI; Tanja Strive, CSIRO; Andreas Glanznig CISS; Jane Littlejohn, AWI; Bruce Christie, NSW DPI; and Helen Cathles, CISS)

Women in Science and leadership roles strongly represented through our Australian Biosecurity Award for Industry, pictured here with the Minister for Agriculture the Hon. David Littleproud MP (L-R: Lyn O'Connell, Department of Agriculture; Tanja Strive, CSIRO; Emma Sawyers, NSW DPI; Tarnya Cox, NSW DPI; Jane Littlejohn, AWI; and Helen Cathles, CISS) Tweet Facebook of

The Centre for Invasive Species Solutions (CISS) has received one of the Australian government's top biosecurity awards for its role in coordinating the release, monitoring and evaluation of a new rabbit biocontrol agent – the first nationally coordinated release in more than 20 years.

RHDV1 K5, a Korean strain of rabbit haemorrhagic disease virus, was released across 323 community sites within Australia in March 2017.



At the same time, CISS (formerly the Invasive Animals CRC) set up the National Rabbit Biocontrol Monitoring Program, to enable communities to effectively measure virus impact.

CISS chief executive officer Andreas Glanznig said the award showcased the value of strong collaboration across research, government and industry bodies.

“The release and subsequent monitoring and evaluation of RHDV1 K5 was a massive combined effort with investment and support from the Australian Government, all state and territory governments, the CSIRO and the livestock industry through Meat and Livestock Australia (MLA) and Australian Wool Innovation (AWI)," Mr Glanznig said.

“Since 2009, the collaboration ensured that RHDV1 K5 was rigorously tested, assessed, registered and released at a national scale, consistent with our Centre’s rabbit biocontrol pipeline strategy outlining the need for new and additional biocontrol tools every eight to 10 years, to keep rabbit populations at bay."

CSIRO principal research scientist Dr Tanja Strive, who leads CISS's biocontrol program, said this was first time a vertebrate pest biocontrol release was tracked digitally through the National Rabbit Biocontrol Monitoring Program.

“As part of this National Program, laboratory tools were developed to determine the spread and impact of different viruses, including RHDV1 K5 and RHDV2; an incursion of a new virus discovered in 2015," Dr Strive said.

“On-line rabbit-specific disease observation and sample submission tools, developed through RabbitScan, allowed participants within the community release sites to track the spread of virus, as well as collect population data counts pre and post release.

“Thanks to the support of the community, the program collected more than 230 community release site data sets and has analysed more than a thousand rabbit tissue samples to paint a map of rabbit virus distribution in Australia over the past two years, with all data fully available to view online.

"Based on data collected through the strong collaboration with the community sites we saw an average reduction in rabbit numbers of 34 per cent, one-month post release."

AWI general manager of research Dr Jane Littlejohn reiterated the importance of industry support and investment in such national collaborations.

“Both AWI and MLA are proud to involve ourselves in these national collaborations to ensure we are getting strategic vertebrate pest management tools into the hands of farmers, producers and land managers quicker, ensuring value for money and effort," Dr Littlejohn said.

“We continue to invest, with MLA, in the Centre’s rabbit biocontrol program and look forward to it further develop and progress."