VLE imposes limits on transporters

Victorian Livestock Exchange, which operates saleyards at Pakenham, Warragul and Leongatha, has imposed strict access limits on livestock carriers.

VLE was the second defendant in a case bought by former Boyle’s Livestock Transport driver, Tracey Poholke, injured in an incident at a VLE saleyard.

VLE managing director Wayne Osborne said his organisation strongly refuted the claim and admitted no liability.

But he said the allegations caused VLE to review its methods of operation.

“While the details of the changes to operations are yet to be fully determined, one point is clear; the days of unfettered access by livestock carriers are over,” Mr Osborne said.

That would mean set access times for livestock carriers to be able to enter sites, which would include truck parking and wash bays, showers and toilets.

“At times when carriers are permitted to enter the site, they will not be permitted to enter the saleyard beyond the buyer’s walkways.

“They will not be permitted to enter cattle laneways, pens or cattle areas of the saleyard.”

Animals would be brought to the loading ramps, where the drivers would take control of the livestock.

The changes arise out of the incident involving Mr Poholke, who claimed that while in the process of gathering cattle to load onto a truck, while using an electric prodder, his lower arm was struck by an animal.

This,in turn caused an injury to his right shoulder.

He claimed that this was jointly the fault of Boyle’s Livestock Transport and VLE.

In recent months, Boyle’s Livestock Transport and Victorian Livestock Exchange elected to resolve the claim, on a confidential basis, without without any acceptance of liability.

In the claim, Boyle’s Livestock Transport was listed as the first defendant and VLE as the second defendant.

VLE strongly refuted the claim and admitted no liability.

“Given the efforts VLE has gone to, to provide livestock carriers with 24 hour access to facilities of high standards, including showers, toilets and not having to work out in the weather; it is extremely disappointing to have to make this decision,”Mr Osborne said.

He said the VLE had taken the steps to protect itself.



But it was up to other saleyard operators and farmers to determine what they would do to protect themselves against similar claims.

