THE Buchanan family's secluded rural property Airdrie at Neurum near Woodford is ripe for renovation.

Described as having fertile pastures, the well located 136 hectare (336 acre) property is on two freehold titles 12km from Woodford.

Airdrie will be auctioned by Ray White Rural in Brisbane on March 29.



Graeme (pictured) and Joyce Buchanan are selling their Neuren property Airdrie after 40 years.

With no through traffic, a sealed road leads to the entrance of the property, which has two homes, sheds, a 16ha irrigation licence and more than 1.2km of frontage to the Stanley River.



Marketing agent Jez McNamara, Ray White Rural, said Airdrie’s pastures are well maintained, making them suited for grazing and fattening. However, the homes and infrastructure were ripe for a renovation, making the property more affordable, he said.



"With some work, the irrigation could be reinstated to grow crops, fodder or turf," Mr McNamara said.

Airdrie covers 136 hectares and is on two freehold titles.

"Both homes offer traditional character features of a Queenslander: high ceilings, wide wooden floorboards, panelled walls and a functional floor plan. They are in solid structural condition and have recently been re-stumped."

The property has a laneway leading to the old cattle yards, an airstrip and a trotting track.



Airdrie has been owned by the Buchanan family for the last 40 plus years and was once home to the Airdrie Brahman Stud. Graeme and Joyce Buchanan made the property home because of its high and reliable rainfall, irrigation licence, and its proximity to schools for educating of their children.

Airdrie will be selling at the auction or prior because the Buchanan's circumstances have changed, and they are moving into assisted living.

Contact Jez McNamara, 0427 270 280, Ray White Rural Brisbane.



The story Airdrie ripe for renovation first appeared on Queensland Country Life.