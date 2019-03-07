Farmers take security into own hands

SECURITY: Ben Weir, Dunluce, says a security camera system at his farm enables him to track when equipment went missing or when people were entering the farm without permission.

Farm safety and security are at the forefront of farmers' minds as concerns rise over increasing activism and crime in rural areas.



Concerns are also growing over technology such as drones being used to survey properties, with many believing legislation isn't keeping up.

So farmers and rural landholders are taking it upon themselves to tackle the problem, with an increasing number installing security cameras and associated digital technology that allows them to monitor their farms 24 hours a day, from any location.

Corryong beef producer Doug Paton said there had been a couple of incidents locally where drones had been detected gathering details on farms and then goods being stolen.

Mr Paton said the latest drone technology allowed high accuracy and could be operated from well away from the targeted farm.

He said legislation hadn't caught up with the technology, despite drones having been around for many years now.

In the age of biosecurity, it was critical to have some monitoring of entry of farm properties by deer hunters, activists or criminals, he said.

He installed security cameras to track if people entered his property without his knowledge or permission.

He said the cameras were used to keep an eye on gates and livestock to ensure they met biosecurity requirements.

"Today with biosecurity, you have to track livestock and people's movements on your farm," he said.

Hunters were using high technology equipment like night scopes.

That meant farmers were not aware of the presence of hunters until they fired.

The right to farm and manage their property had come under increasing pressure as more people accessed remote farming areas.



"More and more people come out here using GPS' and end up in our paddocks because the map says it's a road," he said.

Many people, including international tourists, didn't know the rules about entry and dealing with stock when they came across them, he said.



Victorian Farmers Federation (VFF) livestock group president Leonard Vallance, who operates a cropping and livestock enterprise in the Mallee, said a drone had been detected over his property one evening.

"My son went outside and could hear and see the drone," Mr Vallance said.

"We don't know where it came from or who was controlling it."

He said the threat of theft had seen them install a live feed security camera system with an alarm that was delivered via a mobile phone.

As well as the possibility of criminals identifying items to steal, animal activists were also using drones to monitor farms.

"It's well-known that animal activists are using drones to collect information," he said.

He said VFF members were concerned about their legal rights when confronted by activists.

He recommended the first thing to do was to erect signage that stated 'biosecurity area' and 'unauthorised entry prohibited'.

He said signage notified the public that entry was not permitted and carried "strong legal standing".

"Farmers are being treated differently to other members of the community," he said.



"These invasions are effectively a home invasion.



"Farmers aren't in the habit of being rude to people; we just want to carry out our lawful business.

"These invasions of farms distress livestock and can cause damage to equipment and infrastructure; there is also often heavy equipment moving around and people could get hurt."



Mr Vallance said theft and malicious damage was getting worse.



The Weir family at Dunluce installed security cameras last year.



Debbie Weir said they previously had no idea when things went missing or who might have entered the property.

"The cameras let us track items in and around the sheds and yard and people entering," Ms Weir said.



She said it made tracking things like missing fuel easier, and they planned to introduce more cameras.

