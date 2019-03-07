Triplet heifers one in 700,000 chance

VICTORIAN Speckle Park breeders had a huge surprise last weekend when triplet purebred heifer calves were born on their Marcona property.



With only a one in 700,000 chance of having a live set of triplets all of the same sex, the team at Black Diamond Speckle Parks were blown away.

Working away in the paddock next door, Murray Van der Drift said he noticed a cow with calves that he would have to go and weigh.

"We got over there and we found a cow sitting with two calves, and another one close by," he said.



"So we drove around the near 100 stud cows in the paddock, and found nothing.



"She was all by herself and knew they were all her calves."



Waratah Ember L123 was the productive Codiak Amigo daughter that gave birth to the heifer calves, sired by Yogi Goes Redneck, that all cary very similar markings and weighed 59 kilograms in total.

"Two weighed 19.5kg and the other weighed 20kg," he said. "They were all born unassisted in the paddock.

"They all look very similar but there is a debate going on whether it was a three-way split of an embryo, or a set of twins and another single.

"Due to the season we have taken one off. She still has two calves on her now, but the other has fostered on to another cow well."