Spring Creek seeking offers | Video

OFFERS of more than $1 million are being sought for Spring Creek, a picturesque 72 hectare (178 acre) property at Conondale.

The fertile property was passed in at the Ray White Rural auction in Brisbane on Friday.

Spring Creek was part of a much larger property recently bought by well-known cattle breeders Jim and Sue Gunn who now offer this portion of the property for auction as it is surplus to their needs.

Ray White Rural's promotional video for Spring Creek.

The Gunns were attracted to the area not only for its drought proof and high carrying capacity, but also to its close proximity to the coast, Brisbane and the quality of life the area offers.

The vast majority of the property is useable ex-dairy country sown to a variety of improved pastures including Rhodes grass, seteria, kikuyu, rye and clover.

Fertile flats at the front of the property give way to gentle undulations over the creek. The back 10 per cent of the property has some steeper country with beautiful timber and is even home to Red and Rusa deer.

The property is currently running 130 dry cattle but is suitable for horses, horticulture or almost any other agricultural purpose.

The views at Spring Creek are superb. The property boasts several stunning potential house sites that take in the surrounding country side, views over the Mary River and offer complete privacy. A bitumen road frontage gives all weather access to the property.

The property is close to Maleny. The Brisbane CBD and Sunshine Coast beaches are 60 and 40 minutes away respectively. The electric city train to Brisbane is 25 minutes away at Landsborough.



Contact Jez McNamara, 0427 270 280, or Jason Mattiazzi, 0419 650 343, Ray White Rural Brisbane.

