Temora is on a medical mission.



They want to attract doctors to their town and they are prepared to sing it from the rooftops - literally.



Residents of the Riverina town have taken the extraordinary step to put on their dance shoes to create a music video, The Great Quack Quest, to lure doctors to their town.

The video, which was created by Blue Clay Productions, opens with the line 'are you searching for the golden life you know' and goes onto to say 'have you heard the word about our country town, they say it's like a paradise'.

Around 100 locals including doctor Rachel Christmas - the brainchild behind the project - are then showed dancing across the town from the swimming pool, airport, parks, bowling greens and main street.

Dr Christmas approached the council around eight months ago saying they were going to have a "doctor crisis on their hands" if the town did not act now.

"We needed to get a plan in place," Dr Christmas said, who grew up in Temora and moved back with her family five years ago.

Temora Mayor Rick Firman echoed Dr Christmas' sentiments saying that while the town had eight doctors (three full-time and five part-time), three were going to retire in the next five years.



"We wanted to find a replacement sooner than later," Mr Firman said.

Mr Firman said when the proposal for The Great Quack Quest came before the council and they jumped at it.

In a joint partnership, he said the council put $5000 towards to project along with funding from local doctors.



"We wanted to do something different, it's a bit tongue-in-cheek," he said.

'We are getting the bang for our buck with the amount of of warm interest we've had in it."



He said the council built a brand new medical complex in 2012 with federal and "little" state government funding.

Check out Temora's quacking quest The town of Temora get behind The Great Quack Ques to lure doctors to their town. Images and video by Blue Clay Productions.

The town of Temora get behind The Great Quack Ques to lure doctors to their town. Images and video by Blue Clay Productions.

"We talked to doctors then about what we would have to do to get them here," he said.

"Sporting, schools, churches and lifestyle were among some of the things but they also wanted brand new facilities."



Mr Firman paid tribute to the community and dance teachers who gave up their time to learn the choreographed moves for several afternoons.

"It's quite touching to live in what we consider the best rural community in Australia," he said.

Dr Christmas said the video was a fun way to get their message across not just for their town but for the whole of regional and rural NSW.

"I wanted to give a message that was positive and about what we can offer," Dr Christmas said.

The music video comes after The Land reported rural health was in crisis, with 404 unfilled health jobs outside Sydney, Newcastle and Illawarra.

