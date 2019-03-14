Ware resigns from Santa Association

The Santa Gertrudis Breeders' (Australia) Association is on the hunt for a new general manager following the resignation of Stephen Ware today.

SGB(A)A president, David Greenup said in a media release that Mr Ware had accepted another position and would serve out his notice period to complete his tenure with the Association in mid-April.

"On behalf of all members, I would like to thank Stephen for his contribution and dedication to the Santa Gertrudis breed over the past 18 months of his employment," the statement reads.

"We take this opportunity to wish Stephen and his family all the very best with their future endeavours."

Mr Ware took over the management of the SGBAA from Ben Noller who held the position of General Manager for three years.



