Rhys Turton is new WAFarmers president

WAFarmers has a new president following today’s Annual General Meeting at the WAFarmers Conference, Trending Ag 2019 at the Pan Pacific Hotel, Perth.



Rhys Turton, who was elected for a two-year term, is a mixed grains, hay and sheep farmer from York.



Mr Turton has been involved with WAFarmers for over many years and is moving into this president role from senior vice president.



WAFarmers chief executive officer Trevor Whittington said that exiting president Tony York was an excellent steward for the organisation and advocate for rural Western Australia and on behalf of members and staff; we thank him for his contribution to our organisation.



“WAFarmers has entered a period of re-invigorating the membership base and establishing a clear path to set the agenda ahead of the next Federal Election and Mr Turton brings a wealth of experience within the agricultural industry to the role of President,” Mr Whittington said.



“The WA farming community is committed to high standards across all its practices and Mr Turton shares our common goal in increasing our presence in the public arena to firmly establish our place on the national agenda.



Mr Turton has extensive experience in leadership roles in the agricultural industry including current Chairman of Council of Grain Growers Organisation and current Director at Grain Growers Limited.



“Changes to the agricultural industry globally are moving at a breakneck speed and WAFarmers needs to be an agile organisation to adapt to the new landscape of modern farming and agribusiness," Mr Turton said.

“Work is already underway within the organisation to increase its visibility and influence in reforming policy on a state and national level and as new president I will work with the WAFarmers team to restructure the organisation.



“I am a member of the WA farming community which is made up of hardworking people who are passionate about the longevity of the agricultural industry and setting standards that are the envy of global practice."