Hartford delivers Cooroy lifestyle

LOCATED 30 minutes west of Noosa and three minutes from Cooroy is Hartford, a 61 hectare (150 acre) freehold grazing property.

The property is currently running cattle and is fenced into six paddocks, with a laneway. Livestock handling facilities include a US style timber barn with cattle yards, stables, livestock crush, race and loading ramp.

Hartford is being offered with an excellent body of feed.

The homestead has an expansive verandah and a screened barbecue porch, both with views over the paddocks.

Improved pastures include pangola, kikuyu and setaria in clean, open paddocks.



Previously the property operated as a racehorse spelling centre and has flat areas suitable for polo or polocrosse.

Hartford benefits from high rainfall and has exceptional water security with access to Six Mile Creek and a 3ha irrigation licence.



There are numerous dams, a reliable bore, rainwater storage and access to town water, if desired.

Improvements include a renovated, four bedroom, weatherboard homestead with an open plan kitchen, living and dining areas.



The homestead has low set entry and features timber floors, ducted air-conditioning and a fireplace with an expansive verandah and a screened barbecue porch, both with views over the paddocks.



The homestead is surrounded by many mature specimen pines and ficus.



The fenced garden has a large vegetable patch, chook pen and potting shed.



There is also a well-appointed attached flat with ensuite and kitchenette.



Hartford is a large holding for the area and is located in a quiet, cul-de-sac close to town.

Hartford is for sale with a price guide of $2.95 million.

Contact Kate Sargood, 0488 044210, Noosa Regional Realty, or Andrew Adcock, Adcock Property, 0407 674 972.

