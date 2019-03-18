Hartford delivers Cooroy lifestyle

LOCATED 30 minutes west of Noosa and three minutes from Cooroy is Hartford, a 61 hectare (150 acre) freehold grazing property.
The property is currently running cattle and is fenced into six paddocks, with a laneway. Livestock handling facilities include a US style timber barn with cattle yards, stables, livestock crush, race and loading ramp.
Hartford is being offered with an excellent body of feed.
Improved pastures include pangola, kikuyu and setaria in clean, open paddocks.
Previously the property operated as a racehorse spelling centre and has flat areas suitable for polo or polocrosse.
Hartford benefits from high rainfall and has exceptional water security with access to Six Mile Creek and a 3ha irrigation licence.
There are numerous dams, a reliable bore, rainwater storage and access to town water, if desired.
Improvements include a renovated, four bedroom, weatherboard homestead with an open plan kitchen, living and dining areas.
The homestead has low set entry and features timber floors, ducted air-conditioning and a fireplace with an expansive verandah and a screened barbecue porch, both with views over the paddocks.
The homestead is surrounded by many mature specimen pines and ficus.
The fenced garden has a large vegetable patch, chook pen and potting shed.
There is also a well-appointed attached flat with ensuite and kitchenette.
Hartford is for sale with a price guide of $2.95 million.
CLICK HERE to view Hartford on Domain.com.au
Contact Kate Sargood, 0488 044210, Noosa Regional Realty, or Andrew Adcock, Adcock Property, 0407 674 972.
