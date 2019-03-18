Ballarat prices correct as the season unravels

There were some smart pens of cattle dispersed through a much plainer yarding at Ballarat's monthly store cattle sale on Friday.
Graeme Nicholson, Elders said that the March penning of 3100 head was much plainer in quality than the month earlier annual sale, with the ensuring hot and dry weather, in between times, has taken a huge toll on the surrounding supply area.
Mr Nicholson said that prices were also "off-the-pace of the annual market" but were in line the adjustments in the prime physical market.
Heavy steers he said made to a best of $1500 while the tops of the weaner steers made up to $1260.
James Haddick, HF Richarsdon said "the writing was on the wall Ballarat was set for a correction.
"It must be remembered Ballarat had a cracking February market where almost all steers made 300c/kg or better.
"We knew it was coming but there were parts of this market that weren't as bad as it could have been" he said.
The market for smaller weaners, Graeme Nicholson said was significantly cheaper with steers about the 300-310kg made $850 while lighter, 230-240kg, steers traded about the $500 a head level.
The buyer gallery he said was very particular. The well-bred, large lines he said attracted good interest but the smaller, younger, mixed, colored and plainer lots all generated less and at times limited interest.
James Haddrick assessed better sales in the heavier end of the weaner section and the better covered grown and heavy steers around the 265- 280c/kg market.
The heaviest steers in the market weighed at 747kg made $1760, while 600kg Angus steers made $1490 and a second draft of the same truck, 565kg, made $1525.
The heifer market according to both agents was cheaper but gained good support from a number of feeders and processors putting cattle away for the winter.
"There wasn't the change in heifers prices as the steers" Mr Nicholson said.
"It was okay. Most made 240-250c/kg, with pens, 400kg, sold to $1000 a head while, 220-230kg, heifers made $350 to $500.
Mr Haddrick said the better conditioned heifers sold to the feeders were least affected as prices corrected.
Heifers sold to the feeders he said, which had weights above 350kg made 260-265c/kg while pens with less weight "the lighter they were the further the more the rate was discounted.
