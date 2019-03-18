NSW govt loses favour in key seats: poll

Just days out from the state election, the NSW coalition government appears to be falling out of favour with voters in at least two key seats while the opposition has likened their chances of winning to climbing Mount Everest.

The latest YouGov-Galaxy survey has found the electorates of Goulburn and Penrith could be lost at Saturday's poll, with support for the Liberals falling in both since 2015.

Premier Gladys Berejiklian visited Penrith on Monday, while Labor leader Michael Daley headed to Goulburn.

Voters are split 50-50 per cent on a two-party preferred basis in Goulburn, which has been held by retiring minister Pru Goward since 2007, the poll shows.

That's compared to 57 per cent in favour of the Liberals in 2015, against 43 per cent for Labor on a 2PP basis.

Mr Daley visited Crookwell District Hospital and played down the poll results noting the last time Labor held the seat was in the 1960s.

"We could win Goulburn but it's a massive task," Mr Daley told reporters.

He was joined by Country Labor candidate Ursula Stephens and likened the opposition's chances of winning to "climbing Everest".

There's also been a swing of 5.2 per cent against the Berejiklian government in Penrith, held by Sports Minister Stuart Ayres, down to 51 per cent for the Liberals versus 49 per cent for Labor.

A key issue is voter unhappiness over the government's plans to redevelop Sydney's stadiums, the polling shows.

The poll, published in The Daily Telegraph on Monday, canvassed 531 voters in Goulburn and 550 voters in Penrith.

