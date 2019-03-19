Rising champion eyes access

Beef industry Rising Champion Emily Pullen hits Canberra with Cattle Council of Australia consultative committee

Commercial
UNLOCKING OPPORTUNITIES: Cattle Council of Australia's then president Howard Smith with the 2019 Beef Industry Rising Champion Emily Pullen.

Beef Industry Rising Champion Emily Pullen last week travelled to Canberra to get an insight into market access and trade.

For Jim's Jerky CEO Emily Pullen, a trip to Canberra has given her new insight into international and domestic market opportunities and challenges facing the beef industry.

Ms Pullen was last year named the Cattle Council of Australia's Beef Industry Rising Champion, a role that has opened doors including the chance to sit in on the Cattle Council of Australia's marketing, market access and trade committee.

"What it brings home to me is the complexity of the Australian beef industry," she said. 

"A big take-home message for me is market access doesn't just happen. 

"When you look beyond Australian shores, there are people consistently working to grow relationships and really develop the retail space in these countries."

Ms Pullen said it was great to get a better insight into the marketing side of the beef industry.

"We often tend to thinking more about production... we breed great beef and we kill it in amazing facilities," she said.

Ms Pullen will travel to Brazil in May with Cattle Council of Australia CEO Margo Andrae and president Tony Hegarty to attend the International Beef Alliance conference. 

She said she's grateful for the opportunities provided by the program. 

