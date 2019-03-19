Earlslea sold at auction

EARLSLEA, a 101 hectare (249 acre) farm with irrigation at Kaimkillenbun district, sold at auction for $1.27 million.

Located about 20 minutes from Dalby, Earlslea was auctioned by Fitzsimmons Real Estate on March 16.

The sale price is equal to about $12,574/ha ($5100/acre).



The standout farm has been in the same ownership for more than 60 years and consists of mostly dark, self-mulching cracking clay soils. The cultivation is assisted by an 80 megalitre water licence that has been used for hay making and producing fat lambs.

An irrigation bore supplied underground mains and eight hydrants. A stock and domestic bore also services the home and troughs. The balance of Earlslea comprises of dryland cultivation, grazing and infrastructure.

Other infrastructure includes machinery and hay sheds, a barn, cattle yards, and sheep pens.

The well appointed, five bedroom home on Earlslea has wheel chair access, rainwater storage and a 20 panel solar system.

The marketing of Earlslea was handled by Aaron Landgren and Michael Fitzsimmons from Fitzsimmons Real Estate.

