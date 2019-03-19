THE adjoining North Queensland properties Granitevale Station and Laudham Park are generating plenty of interest.

Located above Ross River Dam, Granitevale Station and Laudham Park are being sold through an expression of interest process being conducted by Landmark Harcourts.

Granitevale covers 3159 hectares (7808 acres) and is in four freehold titles. The carrying capacity is estimated to be 1000 adult breeding cattle.

Laudham Park covers 3718ha (9188 acres) and is in three freehold titles. The carrying capacity of Laudham Park is estimated to be 1100 adult breeding cattle.

Landmark Harcourt's promotional video for Granitevale and Laudham Park.

Granitevale is fenced in eight main paddocks plus four holding paddocks.

Pastures include wynn casia, Rhodes, euracloa, black spear, seco stylo, leucaena plus other native grasses.

The country is mostly timbered with moreton bay ash, blue gum, bloodwood, iron bark with millable timber throughout.

Both Granitevale Station and Laudham Park have extensive pasture country.

The property features a four bedroom home, with a swimming pool, a second three bedroom home, workers' accommodation, and quarters.

There is also a three bay shed, four bay shed, a workshop, and a hay storage shed.

Water is supplied from five solar equipped watering points plus a windmill on a well. All of the nine creeks on the property are said to have permanent holes and springs.



Granitevale covers 3159 hectares and Laudham Park 3718ha.

The all steel cattle yards have a covered vet crush with scales system on concrete floors, branding cradle. There are also horse and milker yards at homestead.



Laudham Park has mostly been cleared and is fenced into six paddocks.



Pastures include euracloa, wynn casia, seca stylo, creeping blue grass, and summer grass.



Granitevale Station and Laudham Park are located north of Townsville, above Ross River Dam.

The property has 10 unequipped bores and a pump generator on Central Creek supplying a header tank, troughs and the yards.



The portable panel cattle yards have a head bale, ramp, and a branding cradle.

Expressions of interest on both Granitevale and Laudham Park close on April 29.

Contact Gary Johns, 0427 241 250, Landmark Harcourts.

The story Granitevale, Laudham Park on the market | Video first appeared on Queensland Country Life.