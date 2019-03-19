$130 million cannabis facility for Mildura

$130 million cannabis facility for Mildura


Cann Group is set to build a $130 million greenhouse at Mildura to produce up to 50 tonnes of dry cannabis flowers annually.

THE SUNRAYSIA region's notoriously hot and sunny weather was a key factor in a medicinal cannabis firm making the decision to base a $130 million greenhouse at Mildura, in Victoria's far north-west.

Mildura will be the home of Cann Group's new $130 million greenhouse designed to grow medicinal cannabis.

Cann Group, which operates two medicinal cannabis processing facilities in Melbourne said it had originally looked at a site at Tullamarine on Melbourne's outskirts, but the opportunity to lower electric heating costs due to the sunny and warm weather in the region was part of its decision to choose Mildura.

Earlier this week Cann Group announced it had entered a non-binding agreement with the Mildura Rural City Council over the purchase of a $10.75 million site in the municipality where the greenhouse will be built.

Eventually, Cann Group said it hoped it would be able to cultivate up to 50 tonnes of medical cannabis in dried flower form a year.

It is expected the facility will be completed by the end of 2020.

Cann chief executive Peter Crock said Mildura was a perfect fit for his company.

"The Mildura site offers important advantages, including a lower total build cost and lower ongoing operating costs, due to the dryer climate and higher sunlight hours resulting in reduced power use," Mr Crock said.

