Eggs sold at Coles, Woolies recalled

Bridgewater Poultry, which has provided eggs for sale through Woolworths stores in NSW, the ACT, VIC, as well as Coles stores in Victoria and South Austrralia, have recalled some of its product amide fears of salmonella contamination.



Woolworths' cartons of 12 cage free barn laid eggs with best before dates between March 20 and April 29, 2019, have been recalled.

A statement by Food Standards Australia advised customers who may be concerned for their health to seek medical advice and should return the products to the place of purchase for a full refund.

The recall affects the following products:

Woolworths 12 Cage Free Eggs 700g barcode 9300633636982,



Victorian Fresh Barn Laid Eggs 600g,



Victorian Fresh Barn Laid Eggs 700g,



Victorian Fresh Barn Laid Eggs 800g,



Loddon Valley Barn Laid 600g (VIC and SA only).

with best before dates:

