Paul Weidner dies unexpectedly aged 66

Paul Weidner, passed unexpectedly aged 66 years

Paul Weidner, one of the Riverina most experienced cattle buyers has died unexpected, aged 66 years.

Mr Weidner began buying as an unlicensed driver at the young age of 16 traveling, at times, by train to cattle markets across northern Victoria and the Riverina buying stock for meat processors, lot feeders, restockers and trading cattle on his own account.



He was son and nephew of the well-known Weidner family buying group, comprising Alan (dec) his father Les (dec), Eric (dec) and Bill.



Deniliquin's Ian Geddes said Paul Weidner remained a local member of the traveling buyers troupe attending Deniliquin sales for many years despite the multiple changes in the centres market day.



"He was a fair buyer who gave of his best when the cattle suited him" Mr Geddes said.



"And, he was always jovial, a very colorful person who enjoyed the competition put to him by others".



Wagga Wagga's Mark Logan said Mr Weidner would be remembered as a buyer who had a lot of different orders, from top-end butchers' calves to cows, feeders and restocker lines.



"He had an outlet for every type. He was tough but fair competitor who had a great memory" Mr Logan said.

"He would have bought a lot of cattle in his time".



Wodonga agent Kevin Corcoran said the whole of the livestock community in the northeast Victoria and southern NSW would miss the presence of Paul Weidner around the yards as a buyer and an individual.

"He was always a pleasant and polite person. He had a strong work ethic and was very focused on his buying business.



"He represented a lot of people across wide section of the industry from farmers to meat processors and feedlots, and I suspect there wouldn't be a person he represented that would have a bad word to say".

His stand-out quality according to Mr Corcoran was his attention to detail. "He was very meticulous and thorough with his paperwork which is a must in our present-day industry.



A lifelong resident at Howlong, Mr Weidner is survived by his wife of 46 years Fran, their four children Jenny, Terry, Brenton and Susan and nine grandchildren.

The funeral for Mr Weidner will be held at St Thomas Anglican Church, Howlong on Friday, March 29th at 2.00 pm.



The story Paul Weidner dies unexpectedly aged 66 first appeared on Stock & Land.