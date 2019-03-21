It's about time the farmer vote counts

NSW Farmers' president James Jackson.

Farmers often say that NSW stands for Newcastle, Sydney and Wollongong when it comes to State Government attention. Historically this acronym has some substance with most of the big ticket spends in the major metropolitan areas.

This state election is different and it's a good different. This time, the bush vote really counts with all eyes on regional seats, including Lismore, Wagga Wagga, Tweed, Murray, Orange and Barwon.

The severity of the drought has highlighted to our urban consumers the significant challenges that farmers and regional communities face until good rain falls. While new stadiums, inner city light rail, and metro motorways are in the headlines, a focus on underpinning the resilience of regional communities and farmers through the drought and beyond have topped the list of commitments from major parties.



Promises for regional NSW are flying thick and fast in the lead-up to Saturday's vote, with billions of dollars being splashed around.

The importance of the bush vote has led to bipartisan support for some of the NSW Farmers' key asks such as an Agriculture Advocate, regional infrastructure, and the wild dog exclusion fence.



Labor and the Coalition have slightly different approaches to addressing the dairy industry crisis, but the genuine desire to stand up for dairy farmers is the same.



Both have also pledged to build and agribusiness precinct alongside the new Western Sydney Airport, which has the potential to greatly increase the export readiness of our fresh food.

These commitments will go some way to improving the farm business environment, but the next State Government must also prioritise a Right to Farm, significantly improve regional infrastructure, deliver regional food hubs and supply chains and recognise the important roles farmers play in environmental stewardship.

These themes have joined drought in the headlines from a series of NSW Farmers' pre-election forums held across state.



They have also driven some big commitments from the major parties, including $2.5 billion to duplicate the Great Western Highway and $1 billion to repair regional roads and bridges from the Coalition.



The Liberals and Nationals have also promised $30 million for regional renewable energy projects, $24.4 million to improve weather forecasting and $400 million for better mobile and digital connectivity in regional NSW.

Labor have also responded to the voice of farmers, promising $1.4 billion for regional road infrastructure, $50 million for pest and weed management, $4 million for Q-Fever and $11 million for biosecurity.



The Shooters, Fishers and Farmers have backed NSW Farmers' calls for Right to Farm Legislation and support our 10-point plan to further biodiversity and land management reforms.



The Greens have also stepped up, pledging significant funding for pest and weed control and stating at one pre-election forum that they would support the write-down of electricity assets to help reduce energy costs.

Right now, rain is the crucial ingredient needed to sustain our local food and fibre production, but a secure future for regional communities needs much more.



With the next State Government backing to improve regional roads, key transport routes, pest and weed control and for concepts like the agribusiness precinct at the new Western Sydney Airport, farmers can spearhead achieving a goal of a $100 billion agriculture sector in NSW by 2030.

To help out all candidates vying for the farmer's vote, NSW Farmers' developed the FOCUS blueprint that highlighted 15 priority investment areas to drive growth in the state's agricultural sector. When agriculture does well, rural and regional NSW does well - continued investment in our regions sustains agricultural communities and keeps communities strong. It also supports the health and well-being of our city cousins by delivering high quality food and fibre to their breakfast, lunch and dinner tables.

The outlook for agriculture is indeed bright. Despite recent challenges with drought our farmers are continuing to grow the value of production and expand into new and emerging markets.



Adopting new technology and driving innovation will see this commitment to a profitable and sustainable farming sector grow now and into the future. The next government must FOCUS on primary industries, working with, and listening to the farming sector to deliver the innovation, support and business conditions that will grow the $17 billion industry that is NSW agriculture.

This is the time for the voices of food and fibre producers and associated businesses from across NSW to be heard. People in the bush will be making a careful and considered assessment of which way they will vote - probably one of the most considered electoral decisions they have made in a long time

The story It's about time the farmer vote counts first appeared on The Land.