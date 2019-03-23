Riverina crusher reaches milestone

IT WAS a challenging season for canola production in south-eastern Australia last year, but even so, the Riverina Oils and Bio-Energy (ROBE) crushing facility has kept on rolling and has reached a production milestone.

Officials from the Wagga Wagga-based business said that on the morning of Wednesday, March 6, the state-of-the-art facility crushed its one millionth tonne.

The company cracked seven figures in its sixth year of operation.

The main lines of business for the facility are producing canola oil and stock feed in the form of the crush by-product, canola meal.

Chief executive at ROBE Scott Whiteman said it marked a major achievement, not just for the business, but for the local canola producing region.

"It is a credit to all of those involved in our business, from our staff, suppliers, farmers and customers, we have a very broad commercial network, and to all those we have done business with, we say thanks."

He said he was proud of the role ROBE had played in creating a viable local market for canola producers in the region.

"Our involvement in the Riverina agricultural sector has provided markets for raw agricultural produce, provided jobs and investment in the community in which we live, and provided high quality value added products to customers locally and globally."

In spite of the downturn in Riverina canola production over the past two seasons, Mr Whiteman said he was upbeat about the future.

"We're extremely proud of the business we have built and look forward to the future with optimism."

"We will celebrate the 1 million tonne milestone with an event in September for the community of farmers and customers who are our key partners."