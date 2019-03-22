Gusts of 275kmh from the explosive cyclone's core

A few days ago most people in the Top End were wishing for a cyclone.



Although not today.

The Top End of the Northern Territory is having one of the worst wet seasons in recorded history, a cyclone coming this late in the season was welcome news.

Lots of our famous rain might rescue the tropical wet after all.

But not at the expense of fellow Territorians along our east coast who are hopelessly exposed to the most destructive force nature can throw at it.

Tropical Cyclone Trevor sounds a bit banal, but he is anything but.

He survived the crossing of the tip of Queensland pretty much intact and is now sucking up warm fuel from the Gulf of Carpentaria.

Look at the satellite images of this beast as he spins his way slowly across the warm waters - at a sedate 10kmh.

Trevor is a fat fellow, he fills the gulf from coast to coast.

But TC Trevor is nothing like the little old lady driving to church, moving west so slowly.

Weather forecasters are now even suggesting this weather bomb could grow to a category five system by the time he makes landfall on Saturday.

With wind gusts of 275kmh.

There were lots of water sales from the supermarket in Katherine today.

Very hard to get your mind around a number like that, my car speedo doesn't go that far, I doubt if anyone's does.

The biggest wind gust in the NT last year was felt at the home of one of the evacuation centres in inland Katherine - 132kmh.

TC Marcus which knocked many trees down across Darwin last year even had less velocity than that.

275kmh, ye gods.

What damage can a wind blast of that strength do to the coastal towns like Numbulwar, or even a bit further in at Ngukurr or Borroloola which is directly in its path.

Plus there is the torrential rain, and storm tides to wreak their own havoc as well.

There was even a run on water in Katherine today, although TC Trevor will apparently dart well south of us after blasting the coast and then weakening as he heads out over land.

No, we are sheltering new friends with us in Katherine today from the coast, we are not wishing for a cyclone any more.

This story first appeared on the Katherine Times.

