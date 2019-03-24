Sinclair Hill offers Boanbirra, Yunnerman

SINCLAIR Hill's major South West Queensland operation, the Boanbirra and Yunnerman aggregation, offers both scale and efficiency.

Owned by well known pastoralist Sinclair Hill, who is retiring from the sector, the Boanbirra and Yunnerman aggregation comprises 58,704 hectares (145,059 acres) of principally open to semi-open grazing country.

The Boanbirra aggregation (Boanbirra, Fernlee, Donna Downs) and Yunnerman Station are an accumulation of four well managed and improved holdings located 35km south west of Bollon and 160km west of St George. The operation represents an opportunity to invest in a substantial Dorper and beef organically certified 'factory' that offers size, scale and potential to expand.

The total Boanbirra, Yunnerman offering comprises of 58,705 hectares.

The total offering comprises 58,705ha (145,059 acres) and boasts good operating improvements, large segments of new enclosure fencing and a 20,000 Dorper ewe/2000-plus breeding cow carrying capacity.

The Boanbirra aggregation comprises of about 40,237ha (99,425 acres). It is a mixture of principally open to semi-open red and grey loam country with mostly brigalow and gidyea and areas of scattered coolabah, wilga and box. There has been about 22,500ha re-pulled and established to native grasses and buffel grass.

The aggregation has excellent improvements.

Yunnerman has 18,468ha (45,635 acres) of well watered and subdivided, mostly gently undulating red loam country with box, wilga and sandalwood - also an abundance of low mulga. About 7650ha has been re-pulled and seeded with buffel and other pasture varieties such as clovers and herbages.

Mr Hill has focused on improving the country with major clearing and pasture programs, as well as water. There are 60 major and 15 holding paddocks and laneways.

The operation is estimated to have a 20,000 Dorper ewe/2000-plus breeding cow carrying capacity.

The Boanbirra aggregation is fully enclosed within the 158km Fernlee cluster fence, with Yunnerman focused on securing its boundary.

Marketing agents Elders and Meares and Associates, suggest the operation is valued at $11.5 million to $13.5m as a whole. Boanbirra aggregation is valued at $8.5m to $10m, while Yunnerman Station is indicated at $3.25m to $3.5m.

Tenders close on April 30.

Contact Chris Meares 0414 770 703, Meares and Associates, or Brendan Devine, 0428 255 568, Elders.

The story Sinclair Hill offers Boanbirra, Yunnerman first appeared on Queensland Country Life.