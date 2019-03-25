Coalition wins NSW but Nats, Labor suffer

Premier Gladys Berejiklian has already begun her pitch to regional communities after voters in western NSW turned against the Nationals.

The coalition government looks set to hang onto power, having secured 46 of the 47 seats needed to form a majority in Saturday's election.

The Liberals and Nationals are ahead in two of the three seats that remain in doubt - Dubbo, East Hills and Lismore - with counting to resume on Monday.

While the Liberals face losing just one seat, the Nationals were punished in the bush - losing Barwon and Murray to the Shooters, Fishers and Farmers.

The party also failed to win back Ballina from the Greens, who extended their margin in the north coast seat, and watched big margins erode in Upper Hunter.

Ms Berejiklian acknowledged it was a "cry for help" from those living in western NSW and is already trying to appease voters in the bush.

She insists her government would work to ensure they got the same opportunities as those in the city.

"The key for us is obviously we have a huge infrastructure agenda ... but it is also about connecting our communities," she told Seven's Sunrise on Monday.

"We want all of our regional communities to have those opportunities.

"What the people of western NSW wanted the government to know is that we need your help, we need you to listen and we need you to sort these challenges out."

Nationals deputy leader, Niall Blair, announced on Sunday he would step down from his regional water, primary industries and trade and industry portfolios as well as his leadership position.

Mass fish deaths in the state's vital inland river systems saw a barrage of threats and backlash directed at Mr Blair recently and took a personal toll.

He will remain on the backbench in the upper house for now.

Ms Berejiklian's victory comes after a collapse in momentum for Labor leader Michael Daley in the final week of his campaign.

He could face a leadership challenge after winning just 33 per cent of the primary vote.

Labor frontbencher Jodi McKay is seen as a potential leadership contender along with Chris Minns, who flirted with running for the job after previous leader Luke Foley resigned in November.

