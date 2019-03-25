THE Moonie River farming and/or grazing property Firestane is heading to market through Elders, with expressions of interest closing on April 26.

Located in a 533mm rainfall area, the farm is 20km west of the Westmar shop and school in the Westmar/Flinton district.



The 1383 hectare (3417 acre) property has been extensively developed for farming, with about 1200ha ready for winter crop.



The 1383 hectare (3417 acre) property has been extensively developed for farming, with about 1200ha ready for winter crop.

Firestane is being offered by the Parker family from St George.



Originally belah and brigalow timbered country, the owners have developed it from scratch, all for farming. The soft soils are a consistent self-mulching grey type, described as ideal for farming.



The property has benefited from a respectable history of yields with success in both winter and summer cropping. The buyers will have the right to immediate access to plant a winter crop.



Firestane has a Moonie River frontage plus five dams.

There are five dams on the property plus a Moonie River frontage.

Marketing agent Brendan Devine, Elders, said although Firestane was an established and profitable farming block it was equally suited to pasture development for livestock grazing.

Firestane is fenced in to six paddocks. Structural improvements include two 73 tonne silos and an older dwelling.

According to marketing agent Brendan Devine from Elders, Firestane is expected to sell in the $1.7 million to $1.9m range.



Expressions of interest close on April 26.

Contact Brendan Devine, 0428 255 568, Elders St George.

RELATED STORY: 'Bollon: Sinclair Hill offers Boanbirra, Yunnerman'.



RELATED STORY: 'NQ's Granitevale, Laudham Park on the market'.



RELATED STORY: 'Cooroy: Hartford delivers rural lifestyle'.



The story Firestane: Westmar farming opportunity first appeared on Queensland Country Life.