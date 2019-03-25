Marshlands negotiations continue

NEGOTIATIONS are continuing on the Wondai property Marshlands, which was passed in for $3.75 million at a Ray White Rural auction.

Offered by Greg and Sally Chappell, Marshlands has been re-developed over the last three years from a flood irrigated cropping operation into an intensive bull grow-out facility, utilising irrigated forages and pastures.

Three of the four parties that registered to bid were active at the auction in Brisbane on March 22.

The Chappells are well known in the beef industry, operating Dulverton Angus Stud at Glen Innes.

Located 55km from Kingaroy, Marshlands consists of 487 hectares (1204 acres) in three freehold titles and boasts considerable water assets.



There is a 1000 megalitre allocation from Barambah Creek as well as a 650ML dam which fills via overland flow. All irrigation infrastructure is new including 113ha and 30ha centre pivot irrigators with mains to a second 30ha site.



Marshlands is currently growing irrigated forages and pastures as well as cash crops but could be returned to a purely cropping enterprise. A new stockwater system has been installed along with new fencing into 17 grazing areas and new steel cattle yards.

Set high on the hill overlooking the farmland is Marshlands Homestead built in 1909 and designed by acclaimed architect Robin Dods. The homestead is complemented by a three bedroom cottage providing manager’s accommodation.

Contact Glen Duffin, 0429 658 161, Ray White Rural Mundubbera.

