Interest in pecan nuts draws plenty Jenny and Jason Smith, Eidsvold with Emma Robinson, Gayndah.

Tim O'Dea, AgPlus Consultancy, speaking on the nutritional needs of pecan nut trees.

Ken Darrow, Mundubbera and Glen Crimmins, Stahmann Farms, Toowoomba.

John and Benj McDonald, Goondiwindi.

James Downie, Monto and Locksley Bishop, Murgon.

Ashley Doessel, Landmark, Mundubbera and Johan Simon, Suncorp, Bundaberg.

Machinery manufacturer, Monchierio, displays a Monchiero 20125 Evolution nut gatherer.

Information day attendees soak up the information during the orchard walk at Boyne River Pecans.

Dorothy Marbach, Maryborough, Lindsay Chicken, Mundubbera and Vince Smith, Tinana.

An example of some healthy pecan nuts nearing harvest readiness.

Johan Simon, Suncorp Agribusiness, Bundaberg, speaking on the finance potential of the nut industries.

Meg Kummerow, Fly the Farm, explains the possibilities using drones for bird management.

Barry Mewburn, Gayndah, taking in the pecan information.

Ken Darrow, Mundubbera asks a question about pecan harvesting.

Sultina White, Biggenden and Zane White, Biggenden.

Conor O’Brien, Multikraft Probiotics Australia, delivers information on how the products have helped pecan growers.

Australian Pecan Association president, Scott Clark, with a healthy sample.

Boyne River Pecans owners Michelle Chicken and Boyd Paton, Mundubbera. Tweet Facebook of

AUSTRALIA has barely tapped the potential for pecan nut production.

That was one of the take-away messages from organisers of the Pecan Farming Info Day held at Boyne River Pecans at Mundubbera, Qld last week.

The newly-created Australian Pecan Association hosted the day which included an orchard walk and a presentation on the details of growing the nut, followed by lunch.

About 50 people attended the event including current pecan growers and others looking for more information about the crop.

Boyne River Pecans owners, husband and wife team Boyd Paton and Michelle Chicken, said there was plenty of help available from within the industry for those considering investing in it.



"They're a very open group. They definitely foster a culture of sharing information and helping others and that's been there right from the start when Stahmann established themselves many years ago," Ms Chicken said.

"It's definitely a culture we would like to foster going forward."

Drone pilot, Meg Kummerow, Fly the Farm, gave a drone demonstration while also telling of the possibilities of using drones on farm and the latest technology developments which could see them used for bird control.

Glen Crimmins from Stahmann Farms, the largest grower and processor of pecan nuts in Australia, gave an update on the pecan price outlook and his thoughts on the positive future of the industry.



The event was sponsored by Suncorp Agribusiness.

The story Interest in pecan nuts draws plenty first appeared on Good Fruit & Vegetables.