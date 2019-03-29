Feeders lift their rates at Wodonga Therese Glass, Yackandandah sold her annual draft of "Point Thaddius" Angus weaners with Corcoran Parker representative, Jackson Meehan at the Wodonga sale.

Dave Allen secured this line of Hereford steers to graze a stand of Saltbush on his Mount Terrick property at Mitiamo.

Marion Taylor purchased a line of 100 Rennylee-blood Angus heifers for her Table Top Homestead property which she is restocking after being leased.

Rob Hocking, Elders and Frank Geogan, Cobram, secured Angus and Hereford steers to graze on Lucerne stands.

Auctioneer, Craig Schubert, Schubert Boers in action at the Wodonga sale.

Murray Bullen and Peter Ruaro conducted the selling for Rodwells at the Wodonga sale. Tweet Facebook of

Export processor-backed feeder orders upped the ante on suitable cattle to feed at a Wodonga store cattle sale of 1964 head at NVLX Barnawartha on Thursday.



Competing for a small handful of suitable feeder types the processor-backed feeder orders stumped up an average of 300 to 310c/kg for suitable steers to feed while heifer rates were lifted to 265 to 275c/kg.



As a consequence an eager body of alliance feeders, feeding mostly for the domestic trade, shopped at levels under desired entry weights in a yarding that offered only a limited number of large breeder lines.



The market for these slightly lighter and sometimes plainer-bodied mid-weighted cattle saw rate rises in the order of 20-25c/kg live weight, to capture prices in the 255 to 280c/kg range compared to 220 to 250c/kg paid in the fortnight earlier sale.



The sale, which was conducted by the independent agents group comprising Rodwells-RPL, Corcoran Parker, BUR Livestock and Schubert Boers, was attended by a modest field of local northeast and northern Victorian restocker buyers.



Northern interstate competition, which was anticipated on to attend on the back of a forecast for rain, did not materialize however.



Heavy steers weighed from 360 to 450kg made $1025 to $1150 and averaged 298c/kg while steers, 280-360kg, made $730 to $1060, av 279c/kg.



Lighter steers, 200-280kg, made $540 to $830 a head and also averaged 279c/kg.



The market for heifers trekked similar lines with the lead of the heavier drafts sold in a 270-278c/kg range while lighter heifers, 280-360kg, made $740- $960/head, average 261c/kg.



Included in the penning was a sizable number of light, young calves weighed between 140 and 230kg. These met solid speculator competition selling from $350 to $550, with an isolated sale to $715 for a large one mark line of well-bred Angus heifers presented fresh condition.

