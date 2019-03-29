Pony Plains sold at auction

WANDOAN property Pony Plains has sold under the hammer for $13.3 million.



The 4004ha (9894 acres) cattle property has an estimated carrying capacity of about 2000 adult equivalents and a significant income from gas.



The sale price is equal to about $3322/ha ($1344/acre).



In addition to coal seam gas production wells, the property has the 200 person Pony Plains Village and a water take agreement.

Marketing agent Trenton Hindman said Pony Plains was a strategically located, institutional grade asset offered with a 10 year lease back.

Pony Plains has mostly open grasslands with shade lines. The soils are a mix of loamy duplex types and self-mulching cracking clays.



Most of the property is rated category X on the vegetation map.

The marketing of Pony Plains was handled by Trenton Hindman and Simon Beirne from Colliers International.



