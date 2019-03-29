WANDOAN property Pony Plains has sold under the hammer for $13.3 million.
The 4004ha (9894 acres) cattle property has an estimated carrying capacity of about 2000 adult equivalents and a significant income from gas.
The sale price is equal to about $3322/ha ($1344/acre).
In addition to coal seam gas production wells, the property has the 200 person Pony Plains Village and a water take agreement.
Marketing agent Trenton Hindman said Pony Plains was a strategically located, institutional grade asset offered with a 10 year lease back.
Pony Plains has mostly open grasslands with shade lines. The soils are a mix of loamy duplex types and self-mulching cracking clays.
Most of the property is rated category X on the vegetation map.
The marketing of Pony Plains was handled by Trenton Hindman and Simon Beirne from Colliers International.
RELATED STORY: 'Corfield's Thordale ready for cattle'.
The story Pony Plains sold at auction first appeared on Queensland Country Life.