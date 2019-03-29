Pony Plains sold at auction

Wandoan's Pony Plains sold at auction

WANDOAN: Pony Plains has sold at a Colliers International auction for $13.3 million.

Wandoan property Pony Plains has sold at a Colliers International auction for $13.3 million.

WANDOAN property Pony Plains has sold under the hammer for $13.3 million.

The 4004ha (9894 acres) cattle property has an estimated carrying capacity of about 2000 adult equivalents and a significant income from gas.

The sale price is equal to about $3322/ha ($1344/acre). 

Pony Plains has a carrying capacity of about 2000 adult equivalents.

In addition to coal seam gas production wells, the property has the 200 person Pony Plains Village and a water take agreement.

Marketing agent Trenton Hindman said Pony Plains was a strategically located, institutional grade asset offered with a 10 year lease back.

Pony Plains has mostly open grasslands with shade lines. The soils are a mix of loamy duplex types and self-mulching cracking clays.

Most of the property is rated category X on the vegetation map. 

Pony Plains covers 4004 hectares.

The marketing of Pony Plains was handled by Trenton Hindman and Simon Beirne from Colliers International. 

