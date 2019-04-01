World shearing record intact

Over 250 friends and supporters of Josh 'Wah' Clayton gathered in the wool shed at Oxton Park, between Wombat and Harden to urge him on during his valiant attempt at breaking the world record for shearing Merino ewes in an eight hour day.

The disappointment was palpable among the crowd when the final count was delivered by the referees and Mr Clayton had fallen short by a few blows to break the record.

Among the first to congratulate him on his fantastic achievement was current world record holder, New Zealand-born Cartwright Terry who shore 466 in Western Australia in 2003.

Physically and mentally exhausted after shearing 452 Merino ewes carrying ten months wool, Mr Clayton thanked his great team of supporters and sponsors and paid tribute to his late partner Hayley who died from Motor Neurone Disease and for whom he was making the attempt on the world record.