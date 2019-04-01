NTCA photo competition captures essence of the North

The Northern Territory Cattlemen's Association, in conjunction with its major sponsor for the competition Elders Limited, announced the winners of its annual amateur photography competition at the NTCA Gala Dinner in Darwin on Friday night.

The competition is held annually and attracts entries from pastoralists all over the NT, providing an opportunity for cattlemen and women to showcase their daily lives, the essence of their work and the beautiful and rugged landscapes in which they raise their families and make a living.

This year saw another outstanding intake of photos, with over 150 entries across the three categories; Portrait, NT Landscape, and Industry at Work or Play.



The judging panel of Paul Arnold, Paul Arnold Gallery, Glenn Campbell, Glenn Campbell Photography and Paul McCormick of Elders Katherine had a difficult task in choosing winners across the three categories.

The winner of the Portrait category was announced as "Pannikin" taken by Kimberley McKay.



Glenn Campbell said of the photo, "As a parent and a photographer, I wish I had the same photo of one of my kids".

Top End Gold" was captured by Pam Daniell.

Paul Arnold said the winner of the NT Landscape category was the "perfect photo" and in his opinion took out the category "hands down".



This beautiful photo was titled "Top End Gold" and was captured by Pam Daniell.



The Industry at Work or Play category was awarded to Josie Fawckner and her photo "Morning Lunge". Paul McCormick said it captured "a brilliant moment between man and beast".



The Industry at Work or Play category was awarded to Josie Fawckner and her photo "Morning Lunge".

The coveted People's Choice Award, which is decided by popular vote among conference delegates was awarded to "Tide Tree" by Sam Chisholm.



Sam's photo shows a stunning aerial of a dry creek bed and its many branches.

