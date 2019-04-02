Bankers see drought biting but land price and farm growth goals climb

Farmers in NSW are suffering drought conditions more than any other state, but are also far more likely to have ambitions to grow their business according to their bankers.

Findings from a new quarterly National Australia Bank survey of bankers' views on the health of agribusiness performance in regional Australia has scored a national appetite for growing farm businesses at 7.4 out of 10, with NSW farmers rating an impressive 8.1.

Despite farmers in NSW, Queensland and South Australia, recording seriously negative levels of confidence about the agribusiness conditions they faced going into 2019, NAB's NSW bankers also rated their customers highest for being likely to grow by acquiring more land or businesses in the next three years.



Alternatively, they expected slow growth without making major changes to current plans.

Land values rising

Most agribusiness bankers also tipped farmland values to keep rising by about five per cent in 2019 - outpacing expectations for housing values which most NAB respondents felt would change little.

SA bankers had the highest expectations of farmers exiting the industry by 2021 at four out a potential score of 10.

Interestingly, drought- and flood-tested Queensland expectations scored the second lowest - three.

West Australian farmers (at 1.9) were least likely to exit after just enjoying a bumper seasonal and earnings finish to 2018.

Bankers rated WA agribusiness conditions at 75 out of 100, but in stark contrast NSW rated at minus 53 and Queensland and SA scored minus 50.

Business conditions were considered particularly strong for wool, lamb and mutton, but ranged from minus six in NSW to 63 in Victoria and SA.

Broadacre cropping and oilseed enterprises were considered to have the worst business conditions - an average of minus 28 nationally, but ranging from 50 in WA to minus 72 in NSW.

Upbeat mixed farmers

But confidence during the opening months of 2019 was still strong in the mixed cropping and livestock sector, and among producers of fruit, vegetables and table grapes and wine and beef cattle.

Confidence was weakest for dairy cattle, poultry, and sugar, averaging out industry confidence to a flat zero.

One in five bankers said weather events had the largest influence on confidence.

The inaugural NAB Agribusiness Banker Survey taps into observations by the lender's extensive agribusiness banker network.

All three components of the new survey's main index - trading conditions, profitability and employment - were in negative territory (down to minus 29 for profitability), while cash flows and capital expenditures were also negative at minus 38 and minus 26 respectively.

NAB Agribusiness customer executive, Neil Findlay, said that as Australia's largest agribusiness bank, NAB was in a unique position to monitor movements in the sector and regional Australia.

Alan Oster, NAB

"We believe if you really want to understand how regions are performing, ask a banker," he said.

What customers say

NAB's chief economist, Alan Oster, said the unique measure of agribusiness conditions, confidence and actual performance was assessed by aligning bankers' observations with customer industries and locations.

"We don't ask bankers to speculate about the economy, or what they think is a good or bad industry - we want to know how their customers are performing," he said.

The drought-hit farm sector's sliding earnings have already been responsible for a 0.1 percentage point reduction in Australia's gross domestic product GDP and has prompted the Reserve Bank of Australia last board meeting to note how rural conditions had remained weak since December.

"Conditions in the agricultural sector were expected to remain difficult in the near term, limiting rural exports from some regions," the RBA said.

It noted rainfall in south eastern Queensland was close to the lowest on record between December and February, while at the same time northern Queensland experienced flooding.

RELATED READING:

Other key findings from the 2018 NAB agribusiness survey included the Agribusiness Conditions Index at minus 19, with more bankers reporting weak than strong conditions.

However a strong divergence in seasonal conditions across Australia had a major impact on the index.

