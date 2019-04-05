Agribusiness buzz in brief

Bubs bids for Deloraine

Specialist goat dairy formula marketer, Bubs Australia, is set to fully acquire infant formula procesor, Australia Deloraine Dairy in Melbourne, which makes powdered product for the exporter.

Bubs has also offered new shares at 65 cents each to private equity firm, C2 Capital Partners, which will raise about $31.4 million to help pay for the Deloraine acquisition.

The Deloraine Dairy takeover offer includes $25m in cash and 15,384,615 Bubs shares worth $10m.

If certain performance targets are met there will be further payments of up to $15m to Deloraine shareholders, paid annually over three years.

Meanwhile, C2 is set to further expand its stake in Bubs to about 15pc after the initial placement via off-market share acquisitions from existing shareholders, who previously owned the NuLac Foods business, bought a year ago by Bubs.

C2 managing partner, Steve Lin, is also due to join Bubs board of directors.

.............

Freedom avoids Lion's den

Dairy and cereals processor, Freedom Foods Group, has confirmed it has no fresh plans to bid for Lion Dairy and Drinks' processing assets and brands.

Freedom was working on a joint bid with Coca-Cola Amatil, with the intention of taking some of the dairy product range for itself if the deal went through, but CCA pulled out last month.

The company noted speculation about its further possible interest in LDD, but said it would focus on delivering on its capabilities across its existing portfolio of dairy beverages and nutritionals, plant-based beverages and specialty cereals and snacks.

Last month Freedom Foods was also forced to defend itself against union claims its Shepparton milk plant employed migrant workers performing tasks not covered under the skilled worker visa scheme, and it had underpaid them.

Claims suggested 57 workers on 457 and 482 visas were employed as mechanical engineers at the northern Victorian site in the past three years.

Freedom said it took its workplace obligations seriously, including its staff on working visas, and abided by all laws.

It knew of no underpayments of any visa workers and was disappointed with National Union of Workers activities following a new enterprise agreement being overwhelmingly supported by Shepparton staff and the Fair Work Commission.

............



Flying doctor help

Elders has backed up its support for the Royal Flying Doctor Service (RFDS) with a sizzling $55,000-plus donation after staff hosted almost 40 barbecues at branches across Australia.

Communities from Tolga on the Atherton Tableland, to Toowoomba in southern Queensland and Geraldton in West Australia, turned out in force to share a snag and get behind the RFDS, raising more than $55,800.

Elders managing director, Mark Allison, said the level of support the sausage sizzle initiative was incredible.

The farm services business and RFDS shared much in common in regional Australia, especially their commitment to the "wellbeing and prosperity of the people who live in these communities".

............



Almonds to Chile

Australian almonds are now being accepted in Chile following agreement of new market access arrangements.

"Chile is home to 18 million people and this will also help us tap into valuable Latin American markets," said Agriculture Minister, David Littleproud.

It was great news for our almond export industry, worth $440 million last financial year.

Australia currently exports a modest $4m a year in agricultural produce to Chile.

"We are the second largest producer of almonds and our crop is expected to hit record levels this year and for the next five years."

The current almond harvest is tipped to be up 16 per cent on last year's at a record 93,000 tonnes, and mostly go to export markets.

...............

Ag graduates wanted

Rural Bank has opened applications for its 2020 Ag Achievers graduate program, seeking eight university graduates ready for agribusiness careers.

Successful applicants will have the opportunity to engage with Rural Bank's executive team, industry partners and customers, while rotating through key business areas including finance, human resources, marketing, credit and lending, agribusiness and risk.

All graduates undergo comprehensive training, receive one-on-one mentoring by a senior leader andget hands-on experience with leading agribusiness specialists.

Applicants must have completed an undergraduate degree in the past three years in disciplines such as agricultural science, agribusiness, finance, rural valuations, information technology, marketing, human resources or commerce.



"As the only Australian-owned agri-specialist bank, it's vital we secure and cultivate the best generational talent, with a genuine passion for agriculture," said Rural Bank's head of people and culture, Stephen Brown.



"This is a wonderful opportunity for anyone looking to take an exciting first step in their career, providing a tailored pathway for graduates seeking a role in agriculture and financial services."

Applications must be received by April 22.



Visit the Rural Bank website: www.ruralbank.com.au/ag-achievers.

......................

Hort Connections support

Corteva Agriscience, the agriculture division of DowDuPont, has renewed its strategic partnership with Ausveg, recommitting its support to vegetable and potato sector growers.

Corteva will continue sponsoring the Corteva Young Grower of the Year award and The Young Grower Social Event at Hort Connections 2019 in Melbourne from June 24 to 26.

This partnership emerged following the creation of Corteva Agriscience during the 2017 merger of Dow and DuPont.



It includes sponsoring the check-in kiosk at Hort Connections and helping ensure grower views are presented to some of the industry's leading agribusinesses and gives vegetable growers access to valuable information, products and events that can help them manage their businesses.

Ausveg national marketing manager, Nathan McIntyre, said the two organisations had a productive relationship and shared common goals recognising emerging industry leaders and helping them develop successful and meaningful careers.

