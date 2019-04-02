Budget buckles up on road safety

The federal government will invest $100 billion over 10 years to meet the national freight challenge, improve road safety and to better connect the regions.



In its 2019-20 Budget, the federal government increased its investment in key freight routes including $1b for the Princes Highway between Wollongong and Port Augusta through Victoria, $400 million for upgrades to the Newell Highway, $1.6b for the M1 Pacific Motorway extension to Raymond Terrace in NSW and $1.5b towards the remaining sections of the North-South Corridor in South Australia.

The government has also committed an additional $1b to the $4.5b Roads of Strategic Importance initiative.

It will provide $510m towards the Toowoomba to Seymour corridor between New South Wales, Queensland and Victoria, and $235m to the Alice Springs to Halls Creek corridor in Western Australia and the Northern Territory.

From 2019-20 the new, five year Roads to Recovery program will begin.

This includes an additional investment of $500m through the 2019-20 Budget from the Local and State government road safety package on top of the $2b existing program from 2019-20 to 2022-23.

The government has committed an additional $200m from 2019-20 to 2022-23 to the Black Spot Program.

It aims to fund safety works in places where there have been serious crashes or where serious crashes are likely to occur.

In the 2019-20 Budget the government has committed an additional $100m from 2019-20 to 2022-23 to the Heavy Vehicle Safety and Productivity Program.

There will be an additional $100m from 2019-20 to 2022-23 to the Bridges Renewal Program to provide funding for upgrades and repairs to bridges that enhance access for local communities and vehicles to enhance the local economy.

A Road Safety Innovation fund to support research and development activities including improving safety in regional and remote areas will get $12m from 2019-20 to 2022-23.

As part of the National Freight and Supply Chain Strategy, the government will invest $3.3m over four years for 2019-20 to strengthen freight data sets

While $8m over four years from 2019-20 will go to improving the capabilities for remote and regional local governments to better manage their road infrastructure assets.

Rail will get $40m to fund five business cases for fast rail between Sydney and Parkes (via Bathurst and Orange), Melbourne and Albury-Wodonga, Melbourne and Traralgon, Brisbane and the Gold Coast, and Sydney and Wollongong.

Roads funding will go to: