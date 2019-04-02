Budget buckles up on road safety

Federal Budget 2019: $100 billion for roads


$100 billion investment in road upgrades, freight efficiencies and the roads of strategic importance program.

The federal government will invest $100 billion over 10 years to meet the national freight challenge, improve road safety and to better connect the regions.

In its 2019-20 Budget, the federal government increased its investment in key freight routes including $1b for the Princes Highway between Wollongong and Port Augusta through Victoria, $400 million for upgrades to the Newell Highway, $1.6b for the M1 Pacific Motorway extension to Raymond Terrace in NSW and $1.5b towards the remaining sections of the North-South Corridor in South Australia.

The government has also committed an additional $1b to the $4.5b Roads of Strategic Importance initiative.

It will provide $510m towards the Toowoomba to Seymour corridor between New South Wales, Queensland and Victoria, and $235m to the Alice Springs to Halls Creek corridor in Western Australia and the Northern Territory.

From 2019-20 the new, five year Roads to Recovery program will begin.

This includes an additional investment of $500m through the 2019-20 Budget from the Local and State government road safety package on top of the $2b existing program from 2019-20 to 2022-23.

The government has committed an additional $200m from 2019-20 to 2022-23 to the Black Spot Program.

It aims to fund safety works in places where there have been serious crashes or where serious crashes are likely to occur.

In the 2019-20 Budget the government has committed an additional $100m from 2019-20 to 2022-23 to the Heavy Vehicle Safety and Productivity Program.

There will be an additional $100m from 2019-20 to 2022-23 to the Bridges Renewal Program to provide funding for upgrades and repairs to bridges that enhance access for local communities and vehicles to enhance the local economy.

A Road Safety Innovation fund to support research and development activities including improving safety in regional and remote areas will get $12m from 2019-20 to 2022-23.

As part of the National Freight and Supply Chain Strategy, the government will invest $3.3m over four years for 2019-20 to strengthen freight data sets

While $8m over four years from 2019-20 will go to improving the capabilities for remote and regional local governments to better manage their road infrastructure assets.

Rail will get $40m to fund five business cases for fast rail between Sydney and Parkes (via Bathurst and Orange), Melbourne and Albury-Wodonga, Melbourne and Traralgon, Brisbane and the Gold Coast, and Sydney and Wollongong.

Roads funding will go to:

  • An additional $320m for the Warrego Highway, Queensland
  • $287.2m to construct the Cairns Ring Road
  • $100m for the Gladstone Port Access road extension in Qld
  • $700m for stages two and three of the South Geelong to Waurn Ponds rail upgrade in Victoria
  • $259.8m for the South Australian Rural Roads package
  • $200m towards the Hawkesbury River third crossing in NSW
  • A further $121.6m for stages two and three of the Bunbury Outer Ring Road in Western Australia
  • $60m for the Tiwi Island Roads upgrade in the Northern Territory
  • $510m for the Toowoomba to Seymour Corridor between Qld, NSW, and Victoria
  • $60m for the Toowoomba to Ipswich Corridor in Qld
  • $235m for the Alice Springs to Halls Creek Corridor in the NT and WA
  • $150m for the Port Augusta to Perth corridor through SA and WA
  • $140m for the Tenterfield to Newcastle corridor in NSW
  • $130m for the Hobart to Sorrell corridor in Tasmania
  • $80m for South West Victoria
  • $70m for Renmark to Gawler corridor in SA
