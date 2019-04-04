Indigenous affairs minister exits politics

Indigenous Affairs Minister Nigel Scullion says the controversial proposed Adani coalmine has the overwhelming support of traditional owners, backing the project as he bows out of politics.

The Northern Territory senator delivered his valedictory speech on Wednesday, drawing the curtain on almost 20 years in federal parliament.

Senator Scullion said he was not afraid to support the Adani Carmichael mine in Queensland or development of a gas exploration project in the NT's Beetaloo basin, because they could help indigenous communities.

"The traditional owners support these projects, they want the jobs, the opportunities, the economic development that they will deliver," he told parliament.

He said the projects would pass all state and federal environmental approvals, while also having the "overwhelming" support of traditional owners of the land they are on.

The indigenous affairs minister said bringing the portfolio into the prime minister's department along with creating the Indigenous Advancement Strategy were key reforms.

"A principal legacy of these reforms is a move from 30 per cent of services being delivered by indigenous businesses when we started to 60 per cent indigenous delivery today," Senator Scullion said.

He also noted long and enduring cooperation with indigenous people as a key plank of achieving outcomes in the area.

Senator Scullion described Nationals colleague Barry O'Sullivan as a "funny bastard", deputy leader Bridget McKenzie as "cyclone Bridget" and fellow cabinet minister Matt Canavan as a "walking encyclopedia".

He even had a positive word for the Greens' principled stances, as well as a slew of colleagues from across the political divide.

He broke down when he paid tribute to his wife Carol and his children, reflecting on the sacrifices they had made.

"I hope my modest achievements in this place validate the responsibilities and trust that Territorians have placed in me. I thank them for the opportunity to serve," Senator Scullion said.

Australian Associated Press