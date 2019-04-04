Turning farmers into founders

The Atherton Tablelands will host the first in a series of national agricultural entrepreneurship development workshops next week.

The workshops are part of a larger program developed by Farmers2Founders (F2F) which aims to expose farmers to the latest information on emerging agriculture, food and fibre technologies, supporting farmers to transform their businesses both on-farm and through post farm-gate innovations.



Supported by the AgriFutures Australia, Australian Wool Innovation, Grains Research and Development Corporation, Meat & Livestock Australia, and Wine Australia, the initiative was established by thought leaders and innovation specialists AgThentic, CEO, Sarah Nolet and Food Futures Company, CEO, Dr. Christine Pitt.



Ms Nolet said the co-founders saw a gap between the agriculture and tech communities, and knew a unique project was needed to solve the problem.

"Our aim is to elevate the role of producers to solve real problems. Producers have hard-won expertise, insights, context, and networks. We must unlock this potential and enable producers to catalyse more high value agrifood innovations," she said.

Dr Pitt said the program is a fantastic opportunity for farmers.

"Changing global conditions in agriculture are creating a fantastic opportunity for our food and fibre industry in Australia," she said.



"We want to make sure that producers have every opportunity to contribute their experience and play a key role. We know there are producers who are ready to step forward to develop new technologies, new value chains and new products and we wanted to create a program that was designed specifically for them."



The first workshop will take place in the Atherton Tablelands on Tuesday, 9 April 2019.

For more information click here: www.farmers2founders.com

