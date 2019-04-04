CONDAMINE aquaculture enterprise Condabilla Fish - the biggest fish farm of its kind in Australia - has sold prior to auction.

The Bartley family's 570 hectare (1408 acre) property has been in operation for the past 10 years producing silver perch, jade perch or Murray cod.

The property was scheduled to be auctioned by Ray White Rural on Friday.

Ray White Rural's promotional video for Condabilla.

Marketing agent Jon Kingston said all of the fish produced on the farm were sent to the Sydney and Melbourne markets plus some independent wholesalers.

Condabilla Farm manager Scott Valler with a Murray cod.

The business was offered with six secure staff, including farm manager Scott Valler. A knowledgeable, consulting marine biologist is also engaged.

Additional income streams were also generated from cattle, gravel and coal seam gas wells. The farm also has a 130kw solar plant.

Condabilla Fish takes its name from both the Condamine River and Weimbilla Creek, and is described as excellently watered with water licences.

The marketing of Condabilla Fish was handled by Jon Kingston and Alex Tilbury from Ray White Rural.

