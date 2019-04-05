Hundreds gather for Rabobank's farm to fork summit

Farmers from across Australia and New Zealand were among a huge roll-up at Rabobank's annual Farm to Fork summit.

Hundreds of people gathered on Cockatoo Island in Sydney for the event, that had a host of big name speakers, with the bank's global chairman Wiebe Draijer also speaking and moving amongst the crowd.



The spectacular conference location in the old shipping yard buildings saw major speeches on how farmers can tackle climate change and what big events will confront them in the very near future - everything from automation and artificial intelligence, increased food waste issues to how to improve productivity as the world's food world demand increases dramatically and climate pressures grow.

The event closed with a food trail showcasing native Australian foods.

