Some 525 competitors from all states and territories in Australia plus the best from New Zealand and a small contingent from Fiji have been competing in the Australian Clay Target Association national trap shooting championships.

It's the third time the prestigious national competition has been hosted by Roma, also home to the national president Robert Nugent, who said his town had done itself proud over the 10 days of competition.

"It's a great thing for rural communities," he said. "This is the only opportunity that Queenslanders get to compete on their own grounds and I think you can see that's shown by the results."

Top shots at Roma Barry Bosworth, Herbert River, Queensland, doing a stint of scoring. His son William has fought a rare form of Ewing sarcoma and shot 49/50 in the double barrel championship.

Charlie Brandt, Emerald, Shaun Ryan, Springsure, Annabell Chandler, Barcaldine, Janine Harris, Emerald and Lance Broom, Emerald.

Barcaldine's Annabell Chandler, the eventual B grade double barrel winner, centre, shooting off with AA grade winner Travis Horsburgh, Victoria, and A grade second place getter, Tom Mylrea, Gemfields, Queensland.

Taking part in the double barrel shoot-off were Nathan Telford, Apollo Bay, Victoria, and Bill Pavy, Clermont, Queensland.

Roma's Sharon Purcell lets a barrel loose on a target in the double barrel championship.

Stephen Vale, Gemfields, Queensland, with Joe Taylor, Blackall, Queensland.

Restocking the traps were Roma Lions Club members Brian O'Rourke and Brian Reardon.

Phil and Alex Scalia, Guiseppe Bonanno and Brad Farry, all of the Burdekin club in North Queensland.

South Australia's Gary Read with Nicky Robertson, St George, Queensland, Brett Pile, Condamine, Queensland, and Terry Marsden, Geraldton, Western Australia.

Glen Reynolds, Rockhampton, Queensland, and Gary Wright, Gladstone.

Some of the crew from Toowoomba, Queensland - Phil Keller, Dennis Harwood, and Vic and Pascale Stiller.

Alex Dallas, Blackall CTC, Queensland with Frank McEwan and Rodney Beckmann, St George, Queensland.

Kym Firth, Cummins, South Australia, Brad Claughton, South Australia, and Ross Walsh, Broken Hill, NSW.

NSW faces included Button Powell, Nyngan, and Brett Farlow, Moree.

Viv Moore, Surat, Queensland, Jeff and Cath Richardson, Guyra, NSW, and Michael Populin, Burdekin.

Waiting for their turn to shoot were Ben Woodhouse and Brad Kidd, both from Wagga, NSW.

Down from the Burdekin were Sylvia and Joseph Rossato.

Calling themselves the Queensland central zone 49 Club were Dave Lehmann and Pat Saunders, Charleville, Greg Watson, Guyra, NSW, Richard Woolcock, Springsure, and Geoff Jago, Barcaldine.

The south west Queensland contingent - Jack Bischoff, Eumamurrin, Sean Beckmann, St George, and Byron Hewitt, Brodie Hewitt and Gareth Graham, all from host club Roma.

Max Medhurst, Mt Gambier, South Australia, and Wayne Jenkins, Warrnambool, Victoria.

Jordana and Janene Vale, Gemfields, Queensland enjoying the week.

The grounds at Roma have been packed with spectators for the 10 days of clay target shooting.

Tania Adams and Grant Prior, Kyabram, Victoria, with Terri Kingsford, Sunshine Coast, Queensland.

Hayden Sutton and Jill Moore, Surat, selling raffle tickets.

Three generations of Queensland clay target shooters - Malcolm Collins, Chinchilla, 91-year-old Joe Collins, Atherton, and Daniel Collins, Mackay-Sarina.

Roma Clay Target Club president, Peter White, centre, congratulates the oldest competitor, 91yo Joe Collins and the youngest, 11yo Jack Brandt from the Tambo club in Queensland.

Donna and Anthony Nugent, Roma, Queensland, waiting for the double barrel shoot-off. Donna was ecstatic to win the A grade double barrel championship in front of her home crowd.

Bill Gall, Bowen, Queensland, with Edgar Collins, Atherton, Queensland.

Nathan Telford, Apollo Bay, Victoria and Nicholas Rolfe, Castlemaine, Victoria.

Peter Brandt, Emerald, Queensland with his father-in-law, Tom Jarvis, Tambo, Queensland.

Robyn Jackson and Tammy Henshall, Guyra, NSW.

Kathy Von Stieglitz, Port Sorell, Tasmania, Damien Aylett, Deloraine, Tasmania, and Howard Von Stieglitz.

Louise Wilson and John and Kylie Chambers, all of Toogoolawah, Queensland.

National double barrel champion, Mitchell Iles, from the Melbourne Gun Club, with Northern Territory delegate Ray Niven and Western Australia delegate Ian Watson.

Twenty-year-old Mitchell Iles was presented with a Beretta shotgun by George Barton as part of his national double barrel championship win.

C grade double barrel place getters - Kerrie Dean, Cohuna, Victoria, Pascale Stiller, Toowoomba, Queensland, and William Hannant, Mt Lindesay, NSW.

A grade double barrel championship place getters - Lochlan Rouse, Springsure, Queensland, Donna Nugent, Roma, Queensland, and Tom Mylrea, Gemfields, Queensland.

AA grade double barrel winner, Travis Horsburgh, and second place getter, Phil Grainger, both of Victoria.

Sub-junior (12-15yo) double barrel championship winners - Brayden McKee, St George, Queensland, Matt Molan, Noorat, Victoria, and Caitlin Simpson, New Zealand.

Junior double barrel champion Mitchell Iles, Victoria, and second place to Adam Bylsma, Bundaberg, Queensland.

Placegetters in the national double barrel ladies championship - Lil Brandt, Emerald, Queensland, Deserie Baynes, Port Augusta, South Australia, and Donna Nugent, Roma.

National double barrel super veteran champion, Max Medhurst, Mt Gambier, South Australia, and runner-up Anthony Coco, Mackay-Sarina, Queensland.

National single barrel champion Phil Grainger from Noorat Gun Club, Victoria, flanked by Northern Territory delegate Ray Niven and Western Australian delegate Ian Watson.

C grade single barrel placegetters - Robert Quinsee, Victoria, Chloe Evans, Colleambally, NSW, and Tyler Eustace, Tasmania.

B grade single barrel placegetters - Hannah Kennedy, Darwin, Northern Territory, Luke Hipwell, Echuca, Victoria, and Ivan Halbert, WA.

A grade single barrel place getters - Jesse Ryan, Warrnambool, Victoria, Daryl Grant, Townsville, and Matt Angilly, NSW.

AA grade single barrel placegetters - William Freni-Lizzi, Western Australia, Clyde Mitchell, Moree, NSW, and Bill Pavy, Clermont, Queensland.

National ladies single barrel champion placegetters - Hannah Collins, Chinchilla, Queensland, Amy Smith, Boorowa, NSW, and Tammy Henshall, Tamworth, NSW.

National overall high gun champion, a proud Phil Grainger, Noorat, Victoria, with Australian Clay Target Association vice president Mal Dyson and president Robert Nugent.

Ages in the all-Australian trap team ranged from 16 to 68.

Overall high gun and veterans winner in the points championship, Daryl Stevens, Toogoolawah, Queensland with veterans runner-up Stephen Haberman, Echuca, Victoria.

Daryl Stephens, Toogoolawah, Queensland, national overall points champion, with Craig Mitchell of PCM Enviro.

A grade points championship placegetters - Nicole Robertson, St George, Queensland, Julian Daly, Pioneer, Queensland, and Brontie Rae, Burdekin, Queensland.

B grade points placegetters - Ivan Halbert, Western Australia, Peter Skrine, New Zealand, and George Cross, Gemfields, Queensland.

Sub-junior points placegetters - Jebb Wilson, Tasmania, Matthew Molan, Noorat, Victoria, and Travis Streeter, Callide-Dawson, Queensland.

Ladies points placegetters - Nicole Robertson, St George, Queensland; Sandra Ellis, Central Wimmera, Victoria; and Sandra Moffatt, Wagin, Western Australia.

Overall AA grade high gun, Darren Nicholls, Broken Hill, SA; A grade high gun, Julian Daly, Pioneer, Queensland, B grade high gun - Peter Skrine, NZ, and C grade high gun, Chloe Evans, Colleambally, NSW.

Super veterans points placegetters - Clyde Mitchell, Moree, NSW, Tony Coco, Mackay-Sarina, Queensland, and John Maxwell, Deniliquin, NSW.

AA grade points placegetters - Phil Grainger, Noorat, Victoria, Darryn Nicholls, Broken Hill, SA, and Ben Rumbel, Guyra, NSW.

C grade points placegetters - Nicholas Hannant, Mt Lindesay, NSW, Alexander Hawkins, Cobar, NSW, and Chloe Evans, Colleambally, NSW.

Junior points placegetters - Mitchell Iles, Melbourne Gun Club; William Freni-Lizzi, WA; and Troy Grimes, Victoria.

Queenslanders took advantage of the opportunity of having the national competition on their doorstep, with 233 of them taking part.

The next largest contingent came from New South Wales, 105 of them, followed by Victoria with 76 shooters.

There were 33 Tasmanians who crossed the ditch to take part, followed by 28 South Australians, 20 Western Australians, 13 from the Northern Territory, four from the ACT, 10 from New Zealand, and two from Fiji.

Women and people of all ages were on the winner's podium, with 92 ladies competing, 74 super veterans (over 65), 101 veterans (55-65), 44 juniors (16-21) and 26 sub-juniors (under 16).

Victorian names dominated the winner's list, with Phil Grainger, Matt Molan and Gary Hayden from the Noorat Gun Club taking out the overall, sub-junior and super veteran high gun championships, while Stephen Haberman, Echuca, won the veterans high gun.

Phil Grainger had earlier claimed the overall single barrel championship, run second in AA in the double rise and double barrel championships, and come third in the points event.

Another Victorian shooter, 20-year-old Mitchell Iles from the Melbourne Gun Club, was the overall winner in the double barrel contest.

He shot 776 consecutive targets to win. One of those in the marathon shoot-out was Port Augusta's Deserie Baynes, who set a new national ladies long break record of 682.

New Zealander Kent Nicholl was the junior high gun winner while Queenslander Jessica Harris, from the Tarawera Recreation Club in the Goondiwindi district won the national ladies high gun.

The teenage sensation that stunned the Australian shooting world a week earlier by beating a number of national champions to win a car at Roma's pre-national competition, Colleambally's Chloe Evans, won the national C grade high gun.

New Zealander Peter Skrine won the B grade high gun while Julian Daly from the Pioneer Club in North Queensland took out the A grade high gun.

In AA grade the national high gun champion is Darryn Nicholls from the Broken Hill club, South Australia.

