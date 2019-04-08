Police evict farm invaders in Qld

Police have broken up a protest at a Queensland abattoir, a day after the state government announced new penalties for activists who invade farms.

About 20 animal rights campaigners descended on the Warwick abattoir and chained themselves to equipment before police were called to remove them on Monday.

Up to 200 others remained outside the the facility, protesting against what they said was the barbaric slaughter of sheep and pigs.

There's no word of any arrests, and the protest was over by about 5.30am, about two hours after police were called to a break-in at the property.

Brad King, from the activist group Farm Animal Rescue, was among those at the protest and said animals slaughtered at the site had endured terrifying deaths.

"There are numerous occasions where they're not stunned properly, but even when they are, the footage unequivocally demonstrates that it's impossible to 'humanely' kill an animal who desperately doesn't want to die," he said in a statement.

On Sunday, state Agriculture Minister Mark Furner said he'd had a "gutful" of activists putting farms at risk and said new regulations were being drafted to allow police and agriculture ministers to issue protesters with on the spot fines.

The Department of Agriculture will also form a taskforce with the state police intelligence unit to try and prevent animal activism attacks on farmers.

Australian Associated Press