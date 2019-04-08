Abattoirs invaded in day of animal activist protests

Farmers and abattoirs across the eastern states of Australia have been subjected to a series of coordinated protests today as animal activists looked to make waves and mark the year anniversary of the Dominion film.



From Goulburn in NSW, to Flinders Street in Melbourne, and across abattoirs in Victoria and Queensland, activists ran a series of coordinated protests to mark the one-year anniversary of the animal rights documentary, Dominion.



Carey Brothers abattoir near Warwick, Queensland, was targeted along with Southern Meats in Goulburn, NSW, while Bacchus Marsh, Victoria, and Laverton North, Victoria, are also believed to have also been targeted by protesters.

This follows news last week that the controversial animal activist Aussie Farms organisation faces fines up to $420,000 following the announcement the federal government will bring the farm map website under the Privacy Act.

Carey Brothers abattoir targeted by 120 animal rights protesters

Protesters inside the Carey Brothers abattoir at Yangan. Picture: Nathan Andrews, Facebook

Queensland Police confirmed they were called to the abattoir at 3.30am and 100 activists were protesting outside the facility.

A further 20 activists entered the building and chained themselves to the kill floor.

Queensland Police have said following the incidents this morning, they expect no more planned action today.

Police arrest nine people after chaining themselves to a Goulburn abattoir

Southern Meats abattoir was also targeted in the nationally coordinated protest from animal activists.

NSW police arrested nine people after they entered Southern Meats, chained themselves to a conveyor and refused to leave.

A small group of protesters set up a blockade at a Pakenham abattoir as part of a "direct action day". Photo by Peter Kostos.

Victorian abattoirs targeted by animal activists

Animal activists have attempted to disrupt works at a number of abattoirs across Victoria.

The actions at at least five abattoirs comes at the same time as activists blocked the busy Flinders Street and Swanston Street intersection in the city.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison has condemned vegan protesters who have invaded farms and abattoirs.

Prime minister admonishes animal activists

Scott Morrison has admonished as "un-Australian" the animal activists behind a controversial map of farmers' addresses and contact details.

The prime minister has also scolded the "shameful" actions of vegan protesters who have invaded farms and abattoirs.

