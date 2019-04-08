It was a dream come true for central Queensland clay target shooter Alex Dallas on Sunday when he held his concentration to take out the high gun sash as Australia's top competitor in the international teams shoot held at the end of the national trap competition.

The Macintosh teams event was the culmination of six days of closely contested shooting by over 500 competitors from across Australia and New Zealand, hosted by the Roma Clay Target Club.

Other Queenslanders joining Blackall club member Alex as the top shots for their country were Springsure's Jayd Powell, the top lady shooter, and top veteran shooter, Daryl Stevens of the Toogoolawah club.

Victorian Gary Hayden collected the super veteran high gun with a score of 297/300 and Jarred Nicholls from the Broken Hill Club, South Australia, shot 309/309 to win the junior high gun.

Jayd's winning score was 313/313, while Daryl's was 298/300 and Alex's was 342/342.

On Saturday, when it was announced that Alex and Victoria's Phil Grainger had each shot clean rounds of 550 in their national, double barrel and points championship events, it gave Alex membership of his fifth Australian Macintosh team.

Alex aims high for clay target glory Macintosh junior team representatives - Jarryd Nicholls, Nathan Burt, Matt Molan, William Freni-Lizzi, and Troy Grimes.

Ladies team members - Jayd Powell, Sandra Ellis, Amy Smith, Tammy Henshall, and Lisa Hawker.

Veterans team members - Frazer Roberts (reigning world down the line champion), Chris Brown, Neil McWhirter, Glen Reynolds, Daryl Stevens.

Super veterans team members - Clyde Mitchell, Bernie Smith, Anthony Coco, Bob Anderson, and Gary Hayden.

Open team members - back: Grady Evans, Shane Gallagher, James Hayden, Jeff Richardson, Jason Oliveri, Cameron Browne; middle: Alex Dallas, Tom Turner, Aaron Jones, Peter McDonald, Matt Partmore, Jim Atkins, Ben Rumbel, Royce Normington, Chris Barber, Ben Woodhouse; front: Joe Rossato, Tony Arvanitakis, Mitchell Iles, Daryn Nicholls, Phil Grainger, Steve Haberman, Matthew Stokes, Brad Henshall, Stephen Curley.

Jayd Powell on the layout.

Watching the juniors.

Alex Dallas taking a shot.

Looking up the range at Roma.

Shooting 100 targets points was hot work for the juniors.

Jayd Powell with her trophy.

Gary Hayden accepting his super veterans prize.

Junior winner Jarryd Nicholls. Tweet Facebook of

He first won the honour in 2009 and has also been in 2013, 2017 and 2018 teams.

It means he'll now be leading Australia's trophy defence at Bywell in the UK at the World Championship in 2020. Australia have held the trophy since 2013.

Others making the open world championship team were Mr Grainger, 20yo Victorian Mitchell Iles, and West Australians Jason Oliveri and Cameron Browne.

Junior world championship team members are William Freni-Lizzi, WA, and Victorians Matt Molan and Troy Grimes while ladies team members include Jayd as well as NSW's Tammy Henshall and Amy Smith.



Veteran representatives to travel to England are Mr Stevens, plus Frazer Roberts, NSW, and Neil McWhirter, WA.

Australia's super veteran team members are Gary Hayden, Victoria, Clyde Mitchell, NSW, and Glen Reynolds, Rockhampton, Qld.

The story Alex aims high for clay target glory first appeared on Queensland Country Life.