Industry urged to speak out for red meat's future

Don Mackay

The boss of Australia's peak red meat body has urged stakeholders to have a say on the future of their industry at a time when "real reform" was needed.



Red Meat Advisory Council chair Don Mackay said it was vital to get the governance of the red meat industry right through the Independent Review of the Red Meat MOU.

"Change is upon us whether we would like it or not because the world we live in is fast paced, not fact checked - and when it comes to red meat, this can literally end part of our markets overnight," he said.

"It's clear that real reform is needed to ensure we have a capable, streamlined and high performing industry over the next 30 years that can strategically and tactically deal with these influences, better engage our customers, better engage Aussie voters and better help industry deal with the rapidly changing world around them.

"If we don't properly manage any one of those critical issues facing the industry, we could face failure."

Submissions on the independent Taskforce's Green Paper of options to reform the red meat industry's governance are due by next Monday 15 April.



Mr Mackay said any feedback would be welcome feedback.

"When it comes to how we can do things better, no idea is bad and no idea is too small," he said



"Cast your mind back to one of the many recent incidents and let us know what or how industry could have helped better?"



There are three ways to provide comments on the Green Paper: