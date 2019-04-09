Gyrocopter claims life of Scott Sargood

Western Queensland is in shock at the news that one of their most proactive bush blokes, Scott Sargood has died in a gyrocopter accident.

The crash occurred on Tuesday morning on Bundoo Station east of Charleville.

According to the police, they were called at 11am with the news that a gyrocopter flying in a westerly direction across the property had come down in vegetation.

A police forensic crash unit has been sent to the scene of the accident, and CASA and Workplace Health and Safety have been notified.

Scott's one-time neighbour and Blackall-Tambo mayor Andrew Martin described the 54-year-old as one of the most humble hard-working bush blokes he knew.

"His was a rags to riches story - everything he did, he did himself.

"He started off shearing, and we've seen each other through a lot of tough times."

The son of Bob (deceased) and Robyn Sargood of Manresa, Augathella, Scott managed Southampton at Augathella for a time for Scott Harris before purchasing Halton east of Charleville.

Scott became known as 'Mulga Man' following his passionate campaign against changes to Queensland's vegetation management laws.

Scott Sargood appearing before the vegetation management hearing in Charleville last year.

He fought for landholders to be able to sustainably manage regrowth/thickening and to use mulga as fodder, erecting a billboard, starting a petition and maintaining a Facebook page as the spokesman for many.



The Member for Warrego Ann Leahy is among those paying tribute to the mulga management campaigner.

"My heart goes out to his family. They are such strong people; they don't deserve something like this.

"He cared so much about the environment and the welfare of people's livestock, and he had a way of making a complex thing practical.

"We've lost one of our best."

Scott was hugely popular in polocrosse circles and Queensland patron Howard Hobbs described him as "a real goer".

"Scott was one of those larger than life people - he worked hard and he played hard, and he made things happen.

"He always had a great turn of phrase and could entertain a crowd for hours.

"But importantly, he always looked on the bright side and gave young people encouragement."

Scott leaves behind his wife Adma and children Mitch and Bonnie.