Canada to end Aussie some wine sales discrimination tactics

The wine industry is cheering news the Australian and Canadian governments have reached an agreement to remove discriminatory measures blocking Australian wine sales in British Columbia.

Canada has trade restrictions on Australian imports across several provinces.

The market restrictions, which have limited Australian imports access to Canadian retail shelf space, will be lifted by November 1 following an agreement negotiated by Trade, Tourism and Investment Minister, Simon Birmingham.

Canada is Australia's fourth largest wine export market worth more than $200 million a year.



The agreement came in response to the dispute action launched by the Australian government in the World Trade Organization (WTO) against Canada's discriminatory measures affecting Australian wine at a national level and in four Canadian provinces - British Columbia, Ontario, Quebec and Nova Scotia.

Australian Grape and Wine Incorporated chief executive officer Tony Battaglene, said the agreement was an important step in removing a range of trade barriers in the Canadian market.



"We are delighted in both the leadership shown by the Trade Minister and the co-operation of his Canadian counterpart to progress this resolution," he said.

"Canada is a highly valuable market for Australian wine, worth $208m in 2018 and retail grocery sales are an increasingly important sales channel."

"All we are seeking is a level playing field on which to compete and the opportunity to provide Canadian consumers the greater access and choice in wines.

