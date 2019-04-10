McCormack: We've got a plan to lock up militant activists

The federal government has promised tougher sanctions for animal activists.

It has pledged to create a new offence with up to 12 months jail time for those who use a carriage service, such as the internet, to disclose personal information and incite others to trespass on farmland and processors.

Deputy Prime Minister and Nationals Leader Michael McCormack pledged the Federal Coalition would introduce the new legislation if they formed government after the election.

Mr McCormack said militant activists should be punished with jail time.

"I'd like to get their addresses and announce it so they could know what it's like to have their privacy invaded," he said.

"They tie themselves to milking machines, tractors and other farm equipment (but) at the end of the day they should actually be locked up and for a good time to serve as a lesson to others not to do the same thing.

"These activists should be locked up for a long time, and the Commonwealth Attorney General will be making some announcements later, on what we intend to do as a federal government."

The government's announcement follows a day of vegan activism and anti-farm protest across the country on Monday, which included protests to block traffic in Melbourne and at abattoirs across the country.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison said online activists such as the Aussie Farms website, which publishes details of farm locations and livestock facilities and encourages people to obtain footage of them, was of particular concern.

"When they are pursuing personal information... it's not just about farms but their homes. It's where their kids live and grow up and they are being targeted in the most mercenary way.

"I can assure you I have got their back. If we are re-elected I will put that legislation in place and they will feel the full force of my government's laws to bring them to justice for what I think is a despicable act."

Attorney General Christian Porter is expected to announce the new legislation later today.

This publication launched the #protectourfarms campaign in January, calling on governments to grant stronger protections from extreme activists in the wake of the social media storm around the release of farmers' personal details on the anti-farming website, Aussie Farms.

The campaign is calling on the government to revoke the charity status of Aussie Farms, strengthen farmers' privacy protections and increase penalties for trespass.

