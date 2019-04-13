Two speed demand for Mortlake store cattle PROUD: Ken Davis, principal of south of Hamilton property, Condah Hills, proudly sat aloft his line of Angus steers judged as the market's best presented.

QUALITY: The Condah Hills line of Angus steers judged for the second consecutive sale, as the market's best presented. The line was sold to a top of 322c/kg.

HAPPY SELLER: Halley Jenkins, Grassmere, sold his line of Roseneath Angus steers, 332kg, at 312c/kg.

DIFFICULT SEASON: Derek Anders, Hexham, sold with Gary Whitehead, Landmark, sold his line of Weetya Angus steers, 370kg, at 315c/kg.

FEEDER: Teys Australia buyer, Barry Wilson, sold a volume buyer of Angus steers for the Teys Charlton feedlot.

Georgie and Rob Greig, Eulo Pastoral, Caramut exchanged ideas with James Sage, manager of recently completed AFA (Boonoke) feedlot at Conargo, NSW

NORTHERN PUSH: JBS Australia buyers, Mark Randell and Steve Chapman, purchased feeder steers and heifers for the JBS-owned Yambinya feedlot near Wakool, NSW.

TOP DOLLAR:: Jason Swayne sold these Charolais heifers, 402kg, to the heifer market top of 300c/kg. Tweet Facebook of

Another month without substantial rain across the greater southwest region swelled clearance numbers to almost 4000 head for the April store cattle sale at WVLX (Mortlake) saleyards on Thursday.



However in spite of this much larger yarding demand from the feedlot section valued heavier grown steer prices 10 cents a kilogram kilogram higher while feeder heifer rates were jumped by 20c/kg.



Heavier steers taken by the feedlot sector posted prices between $2.80 and a top of $3.22/kg while the best of the heifer prices rose to 300c/kg as most met a market pitched on $2.65 and $2.86/kg.



The market for weaner steers, on the overhand, was significantly more two-paced, with the best conditioned steers sold to a top of 318c/kg while heifer weaners were sold to a best of 288c/kg.



Open Auction Steers reached a high of $800 for large lines presented in fresh condition while most other sales of young weaners faced limited inquiry and were sold mainly between $480 to $760.



Open Auction Heifers made up to $570/head, which was firm on last sale, once again, those seasonally affected met limited inquiry and were sold in a $350 to $600 per head price bracket.

Cow and calf outfits were sold to a topped of $1260, while sales of joined cows made to $1600.



Crossbred steers made up to 238c/kg.

Feeder operators from Victoria, South Australia and three destinations in the Riverina, NSW all made their presence felt however the restocker demand was restricted to the more coastal areas and the South Australia/Victorian border districts.



The story Two speed demand for Mortlake store cattle first appeared on Stock & Land.