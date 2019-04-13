Queensland agent takes top auctioneer prize

Queensland agent Anthony O'Dwyer has claimed the top prize in the ALPA National Young Auctioneers Competition on Friday.

The GDL Dalby auctioneer impressed the judges with his upbeat and efficient selling style.

Anthony has been an agent for seven years, but said the chance to sell at the National final was a surprise - to then take out the whole competition was unexpected.



"I just wanted to go in and sell the best I could and see where I ended up," he said. "I was pretty happy with the way I sold today."

Runner-up in the National competition was Joe Allen, Elders Euroa, Victoria.

"I'm feeling pretty good to come runner-up in what I thought was a pretty tight competition sitting back on the stage listening, everyone's prices were pretty good and everyone sounded pretty good," Mr Allen said.



"Winner, runner-up or whatever is a bonus - you walk away better for it.



"Would've been nice for the two red heads to get the doulble win, the double hook up, but that didn't come true."

This year marked 29 years of the ALPA National Young Auctioneers Competition and 31 years of the ALPA NSW Young Auctioneers Competition.

In front of a full house of spectators, 10 NSW competitors and seven national competitors each sold three lots.

The competitors were judged on their diction, values, voice and manner, as well as their presence and unique style, by a panel of respected and experienced auctioneers.

In the NSW competition, Angus McTavish, Elders Walcha, took the trophy on his first attempt at the title.

The 22-year-old had been travelling to saleyards at Gunnedah, Armidale, Tamworth and Dorrigo to get in the selling practice he needed before the competition.

"I must admit I was surprised to be selected as a finalist, so to then win was very unexpected," he said.

"I had an outstanding, well presented line of steers to sell today, so that certainly helped me during the competition.

"The buyers gave me good support too."

NSW runner-up was Parkes agent Cooper Byrnes from Langlands and Hanlon, who was a second time entrant.

"I'm pretty happy with myself at the moment, quite pleased with the results really. I never put myself right up the top, definitely unexpected," Mr Byrnes said.



"(Taking part in the competition) has definitely helped put a lot more confidence in myself and what I do for my clients.

"Getting presented with the award was one of the best moments"

The Max Bailey Encouragement Award went to Ben McMahon of Lehman Stock and Property in Inverell.



Each year the NAB Agribusiness Team Shield is awarded to the state with the highest combined score. This year Queensland, represented by Anthony O'Dwyer of GDL Dalby and Jack Henshaw of Elders in Goondiwindi, won the team shield.

