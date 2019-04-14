Feeders play as restockers sit the bench SHORTHORN SELLER: Bill Shanahan, Myrniong sold Shorthorn steers in the April sale.

Regular Central Highlands restocker buyers sat on their hands at Ballarat's April store cattle sale on Friday as local conditions deteriorate and impede their ability to purchase.



"There is bugger-all surplus feed is any of the region's paddocks" said one of Ballarat's stock agency pool.



"A lot of people are now also facing issues with water and if there isn't a decent rain received very soon, while the ground is still warm, then it is going to be a very long and very tough winter" he added.

Ballarat's April yarding, which offered some 4080 head was held a week earlier than normal due to the upcoming Easter break.



It was serviced by a keen demand from an eager troupe of lot feeder buyers however the demand from the district's restockers was extremely thin.



As a result, prices although easier in places than the centre's month earlier sale, was similarly pitched to other recent district markets especially in the feeder steer and feeder heifer categories where some excellent drafts were offered in spite the harshness of the season.

Heavy grown steers, which were sold without the attend of regular South Gippsland bullock interests, made $1600 to $1740 a head to average 283c/kg.

Heavy feeder steers, weighed at 450-550kg, made $1270 to $1540 a head and averaged 286c/kg while lighter feeders, 360-450kg, made $980-$1430, average 308c/kg.

Weaner steers, 280-360kg, made $750-$1130, average 280c/kg while smaller weaners, 220 to 280kg made $550 to $790, av 251c/kg.

It was for these latter two categories where competition wavered especially for the lighter and plainer types under the weights of 320kg. When the feeder competition stepped due to weight and condition the market faltered due to limited depth of the restocker demand.



Here, prices at times fell sharply from 280- 320c/kg to 220-260c/kg with some very light spring-drop calves - cattle not normally seen at Ballarat - were sold in the $450- $750 price bracket to interests primarily in the western border areas and the lower regions of South Australia.



The demand for heifers followed a similar pattern whereby the feeders absorbed all they could at rates in the 260- 285c/kg rates but when off their radar, demand suffered accordingly.



